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The post MetaMask Launches Points Rewards for On-Chain Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask Introduces a New User Engagement Scheme MetaMask, one of the most widely used crypto wallets, is testing a points-based rewards system through its Portfolio dashboard, aiming to incentivize on-chain activity. The new program lets users earn points by performing actions like token swaps and asset bridging, turning everyday DeFi interactions into opportunities for rewards. The initiative is currently in testing phase and is expected to officially launch in October 2025, marking a major step in MetaMask’s push to strengthen its ecosystem and retain active users. How MetaMask Points Work Under this new program, users can accumulate MetaMask Points based on their activity within the wallet’s ecosystem. Points can later be redeemed for tokens, partner offers, or exclusive perks such as fee discounts and early access to new features. MetaMask also hinted at usage multipliers, meaning users who have been more active or loyal over time could earn points faster. This structure mirrors loyalty systems used in traditional finance — but built for a decentralized world. Community Reactions: Mixed but Curious The Web3 community’s response has been divided. Many users welcomed the program as a rewarding acknowledgment of loyalty and an exciting step toward a potential token launch. Others criticized the approach for high gas fees and the lack of full retroactive rewards for early adopters who supported MetaMask long before the points system was introduced. Despite mixed opinions, most agree that MetaMask’s move signals a broader shift toward user-centric engagement models in decentralized finance (DeFi). Metamask Points System: Why It Matters MetaMask’s introduction of a rewards system comes at a pivotal moment for DeFi. As competition intensifies among wallets and bridges, offering incentives for on-chain engagement could boost activity and retention while reinforcing MetaMask’s leadership in the self-custody space. If executed well, this could set a precedent for loyalty-driven… The post MetaMask Launches Points Rewards for On-Chain Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask Introduces a New User Engagement Scheme MetaMask, one of the most widely used crypto wallets, is testing a points-based rewards system through its Portfolio dashboard, aiming to incentivize on-chain activity. The new program lets users earn points by performing actions like token swaps and asset bridging, turning everyday DeFi interactions into opportunities for rewards. The initiative is currently in testing phase and is expected to officially launch in October 2025, marking a major step in MetaMask’s push to strengthen its ecosystem and retain active users. How MetaMask Points Work Under this new program, users can accumulate MetaMask Points based on their activity within the wallet’s ecosystem. Points can later be redeemed for tokens, partner offers, or exclusive perks such as fee discounts and early access to new features. MetaMask also hinted at usage multipliers, meaning users who have been more active or loyal over time could earn points faster. This structure mirrors loyalty systems used in traditional finance — but built for a decentralized world. Community Reactions: Mixed but Curious The Web3 community’s response has been divided. Many users welcomed the program as a rewarding acknowledgment of loyalty and an exciting step toward a potential token launch. Others criticized the approach for high gas fees and the lack of full retroactive rewards for early adopters who supported MetaMask long before the points system was introduced. Despite mixed opinions, most agree that MetaMask’s move signals a broader shift toward user-centric engagement models in decentralized finance (DeFi). Metamask Points System: Why It Matters MetaMask’s introduction of a rewards system comes at a pivotal moment for DeFi. As competition intensifies among wallets and bridges, offering incentives for on-chain engagement could boost activity and retention while reinforcing MetaMask’s leadership in the self-custody space. If executed well, this could set a precedent for loyalty-driven…

MetaMask Launches Points Rewards for On-Chain Activity

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 15:12
2 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

MetaMask Introduces a New User Engagement Scheme

MetaMask, one of the most widely used crypto wallets, is testing a points-based rewards system through its Portfolio dashboard, aiming to incentivize on-chain activity. The new program lets users earn points by performing actions like token swaps and asset bridging, turning everyday DeFi interactions into opportunities for rewards.

The initiative is currently in testing phase and is expected to officially launch in October 2025, marking a major step in MetaMask’s push to strengthen its ecosystem and retain active users.

How MetaMask Points Work

Under this new program, users can accumulate MetaMask Points based on their activity within the wallet’s ecosystem. Points can later be redeemed for tokens, partner offers, or exclusive perks such as fee discounts and early access to new features.

MetaMask also hinted at usage multipliers, meaning users who have been more active or loyal over time could earn points faster. This structure mirrors loyalty systems used in traditional finance — but built for a decentralized world.

Community Reactions: Mixed but Curious

The Web3 community’s response has been divided. Many users welcomed the program as a rewarding acknowledgment of loyalty and an exciting step toward a potential token launch. Others criticized the approach for high gas fees and the lack of full retroactive rewards for early adopters who supported MetaMask long before the points system was introduced.

Despite mixed opinions, most agree that MetaMask’s move signals a broader shift toward user-centric engagement models in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Metamask Points System: Why It Matters

MetaMask’s introduction of a rewards system comes at a pivotal moment for DeFi. As competition intensifies among wallets and bridges, offering incentives for on-chain engagement could boost activity and retention while reinforcing MetaMask’s leadership in the self-custody space.

If executed well, this could set a precedent for loyalty-driven growth in DeFi, blending traditional marketing incentives with blockchain transparency.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/metamask-launches-points-rewards-on-chain-activity/

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#DeFi#On-chain#Lending

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