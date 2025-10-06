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The post MandalaChain Officially Launches Token Presale: Here’s Everything You Need to Know   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MandalaChain is now in the limelight because it is starting the second round of its KPG token presale. Interest is on the increase after Round 1 sold out in less than 48 hours – 4 million tokens in hand. Round 2 now costs $0.027 per token. Five point one percent has already been sold, generating $2.3 million up till now. The window to enter into a fast-developing blockchain ecosystem is not closed yet, although it will not last long.   Source:X The initial KPG token sale was hugely successful. The entire 4million tokens were bought within less than two days, and this indicates a high level of early confidence in the roadmap of MandalaChain. The sell-out so quickly established a high standard and a sense of urgency over the second round. Every one-percentage point won in Round 2 now has greater weight.   Round 2 is a follow-up to Round 1, which was a hit, with tokens being sold at $0.027 apiece. 5.1 per cent of the supply has already been taken, or $2.3 million raised. This gradual speed indicates a sustained interest though reducing the number of tokens in the pool. Unless the momentum disappears, there is the possibility of the round closing early once again.   To the buyer, there can be transparency of cost with the fixed rate of 0.027 per KPG. It is also the Round 1 price at which entry has been made. The value proposition gains strength because of the confidence of the buyers in the initial stage, as 2.3million have been already collected, and 5.1percent of the sales have already been made.   The rapidity of Round 1 sell outs has transformed expectation into shopping in Round 2. The visible milestones that are percentages sold and funds raised are demonstrating increasing traction without speculation. Round 2 has momentum and… The post MandalaChain Officially Launches Token Presale: Here’s Everything You Need to Know   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MandalaChain is now in the limelight because it is starting the second round of its KPG token presale. Interest is on the increase after Round 1 sold out in less than 48 hours – 4 million tokens in hand. Round 2 now costs $0.027 per token. Five point one percent has already been sold, generating $2.3 million up till now. The window to enter into a fast-developing blockchain ecosystem is not closed yet, although it will not last long.   Source:X The initial KPG token sale was hugely successful. The entire 4million tokens were bought within less than two days, and this indicates a high level of early confidence in the roadmap of MandalaChain. The sell-out so quickly established a high standard and a sense of urgency over the second round. Every one-percentage point won in Round 2 now has greater weight.   Round 2 is a follow-up to Round 1, which was a hit, with tokens being sold at $0.027 apiece. 5.1 per cent of the supply has already been taken, or $2.3 million raised. This gradual speed indicates a sustained interest though reducing the number of tokens in the pool. Unless the momentum disappears, there is the possibility of the round closing early once again.   To the buyer, there can be transparency of cost with the fixed rate of 0.027 per KPG. It is also the Round 1 price at which entry has been made. The value proposition gains strength because of the confidence of the buyers in the initial stage, as 2.3million have been already collected, and 5.1percent of the sales have already been made.   The rapidity of Round 1 sell outs has transformed expectation into shopping in Round 2. The visible milestones that are percentages sold and funds raised are demonstrating increasing traction without speculation. Round 2 has momentum and…

MandalaChain Officially Launches Token Presale: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 15:38
3 min read
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002745-1.32%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

MandalaChain is now in the limelight because it is starting the second round of its KPG token presale. Interest is on the increase after Round 1 sold out in less than 48 hours – 4 million tokens in hand. Round 2 now costs $0.027 per token. Five point one percent has already been sold, generating $2.3 million up till now. The window to enter into a fast-developing blockchain ecosystem is not closed yet, although it will not last long.  

Source:X

The initial KPG token sale was hugely successful. The entire 4million tokens were bought within less than two days, and this indicates a high level of early confidence in the roadmap of MandalaChain. The sell-out so quickly established a high standard and a sense of urgency over the second round. Every one-percentage point won in Round 2 now has greater weight.  

Round 2 is a follow-up to Round 1, which was a hit, with tokens being sold at $0.027 apiece. 5.1 per cent of the supply has already been taken, or $2.3 million raised. This gradual speed indicates a sustained interest though reducing the number of tokens in the pool. Unless the momentum disappears, there is the possibility of the round closing early once again.  

To the buyer, there can be transparency of cost with the fixed rate of 0.027 per KPG. It is also the Round 1 price at which entry has been made. The value proposition gains strength because of the confidence of the buyers in the initial stage, as 2.3million have been already collected, and 5.1percent of the sales have already been made.  

The rapidity of Round 1 sell outs has transformed expectation into shopping in Round 2. The visible milestones that are percentages sold and funds raised are demonstrating increasing traction without speculation. Round 2 has momentum and limited-supply, some with millions already invested in the first round.  

Round 2 is not closed yet, but the speed at which it progresses is indicative of the possibility that the buying window will close sooner than anticipated. The demand in every stage is quite high and thus the remaining distribution reduces. Participation is a must to people who are interested as a fixed price and increased uptake would be crucial.  

In addition to presale volumes, MandalaChain considers the KPG token to form the basis of its growing ecosystem. Although the particular usage cases and updates of the platform will not be announced in this announcement, the fast purchases of the community indicate good support. As Round2 is ongoing, and milestones already fulfilled, the future is physically moving.

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:
Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/ 
Buy the presale : https://token.mandalachain.io/
Twitter/X:  https://twitter.com/MandalaChain 

Telegram:https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk 

Email:[email protected] 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/mandalachain-officially-launches-token-presale-heres-everything-you-need-to-know/

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