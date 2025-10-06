Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
An analyst suggest Ethereum’s liquidity shift, declining exchange reserves, and new institutional demand could push ETH toward $10,000.]]>An analyst suggest Ethereum’s liquidity shift, declining exchange reserves, and new institutional demand could push ETH toward $10,000.]]>

Ethereum Liquidity Wave Could Set The Stage for a $10,000 Surge

Author: Crypto News Flash
Source: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/06 14:29
3 min read
EPNS
PUSH$0.010997-2.75%
Ethereum
ETH$1,855.21-6.81%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  • Ethereum trails Bitcoin in liquidity gains, but exchange outflows and U.S. institutional demand hint at a $10,000 target.
  • On-chain data shows ETH supply declining on exchanges, suggesting a potential revaluation aligning with global liquidity expansion.

Ethereum appears poised to attract investors after on-chain analysts from XWIN Research Japan on CryptoQuant assessed that a strong surge in global liquidity could push its price towards $10,000.

As of the writing time, ETH is changing hands at about $4,540, with a 4-hour gain of 0.59%, a 24-hour decline of 0.46%, and a 7-day gain of 9.85%. Its market cap is around $549.01 billion, with a daily spot volume of $4.79 billion.

According to XWIN, over the past three years, the M2 money supply in the United States has increased sharply, reaching approximately $22.2 trillion. This surge in liquidity was first reflected in Bitcoin, which has risen by more than 130% since 2022.

Ethereum, however, lagged behind, increasing by only around 15%. Analysts refer to this phenomenon as liquidity lag, where ETH has not yet fully responded to the surge in global liquidity.

Institutional Flows Push Ethereum ETFs to $28 Billon Holdings

The latest on-chain data shows a different situation than in previous years. ETH reserves on exchanges have dropped drastically to 16.1 million units, a decrease of more than 25% since 2022. In fact, two weeks ago, the exchange balance was recorded at just 14.8 million ETH after approximately 2.7 million ETH worth $11.3 billion was withdrawn in one month.

Source: CryptoQuant

A decrease in supply on exchanges typically reflects reduced selling pressure as assets are moved to private storage or locked in staking contracts.

Furthermore, capital flows into investment products are also evident. Ethereum ETFs in the United States now hold approximately 6.75 million ETH worth nearly $28 billion. This figure demonstrates increasing institutional investor confidence in this asset.

Meanwhile, the Coinbase Premium index has returned to positive territory, indicating renewed demand from large players in the US market. Similar conditions occurred in early 2020 and 2021, followed by a prolonged rally.

Source: CryptoQuant

Potential Rotation from Bitcoin to Altcoins

On the other hand, analysts have highlighted a historical pattern where Ethereum is often late to monetary easing cycles. Typically, Bitcoin leads the rally first, then when BTC dominance falls below 60%, capital begins to flow into altcoins.

The ETH/BTC ratio has also strengthened. This pattern appears to be reappearing in 2025, opening the possibility of a new phase where Ethereum could take a leading role.

Furthermore, the CNF also noted at the end of September that Ethereum’s downside liquidity had been completely absorbed, leaving the market vulnerable to a potential short squeeze.

On-chain indicators show a fragile balance, where aggressive selling can suddenly reverse into a sharp surge in buying. This situation often fuels unexpected movements.

]]>
Market Opportunity
EPNS Logo
EPNS Price(PUSH)
$0.011002
$0.011002$0.011002
-0.06%
USD
EPNS (PUSH) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#Spot#On-chain#DEX#ETF#Index

You May Also Like

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

The city of Bakersfield, California, was rocked on Tuesday as a man claiming to have a bomb strapped to his chest took a hostage at a Chase Bank in the city's downtown
Share
Rawstory2026/06/03 08:00
South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

India investment pledges target clean energy, pharma, ICT and auto components as South Africa courts new South–South capital flows. The post South Africa and India
Share
Furtherafrica2026/06/03 08:00
Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades The cryptocurrency derivatives market has hit a notable slowdown.
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:10

Trending News

More

BitGo Launches Institutional Minting and Redemption Service for Stablecoins

How Regular Investors Can Earn Bitcoin Rewards Without Mining or Technical Skills

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Best Mobile User Retention Tools in 2026

Australia’s S&P Global Services PMI Beats Estimates: What It Means for AUD/USD

24/7 Live News

More

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,813.27
$66,813.27$66,813.27

-0.73%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,855.70
$1,855.70$1,855.70

-3.09%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.45
$74.45$74.45

-2.53%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00096
$1.00096$1.00096

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2219
$1.2219$1.2219

-0.02%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage