The market value of MEME coin GIGGLE once again exceeded US$100 million, setting a new record high

PANews reported on October 6 that according to GMGN data, the market value of GIGGLE, the donation-concept MEME token of CZ's Giggle Academy, exceeded US$110 million, setting a record high, with a 24-hour increase of more than 50%.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56