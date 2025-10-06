$5,000 in XRP: Here’re Returns if It Hits Bitcoin’s Price and Market Cap

The XRP community has begun assessing how much investors could rake in if XRP ever matched the market cap and price of Bitcoin. Despite being around for over a decade, XRP still has a long way to go in terms of rivaling Bitcoin (BTC) for the top spot among the largest crypto assets.
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JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17