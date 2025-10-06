$5,000 in XRP: Here’re Returns if It Hits Bitcoin’s Price and Market Cap

The XRP community has begun assessing how much investors could rake in if XRP ever matched the market cap and price of Bitcoin. Despite being around for over a decade, XRP still has a long way to go in terms of rivaling Bitcoin (BTC) for the top spot among the largest crypto assets.Visit Website The XRP community has begun assessing how much investors could rake in if XRP ever matched the market cap and price of Bitcoin. Despite being around for over a decade, XRP still has a long way to go in terms of rivaling Bitcoin (BTC) for the top spot among the largest crypto assets.Visit Website