Analyst: Analyst: $108,000 to $118,000 may become the key support area for Bitcoin

PANews reported on October 6 that crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto wrote that Bitcoin broke through its previous high and started a new stage of rise towards $150,000, but the possibility of a pullback to the $108,000 to $118,000 range cannot be ruled out. If the price pulls back to this area, it should become the strongest demand area because most entities try to close losing short positions at the break-even point, or buy back their positions if the market structure has broken upward.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17