Analyst: Analyst: $108,000 to $118,000 may become the key support area for Bitcoin

PANews reported on October 6 that crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto wrote that Bitcoin broke through its previous high and started a new stage of rise towards $150,000, but the possibility of a pullback to the $108,000 to $118,000 range cannot be ruled out. If the price pulls back to this area, it should become the strongest demand area because most entities try to close losing short positions at the break-even point, or buy back their positions if the market structure has broken upward. PANews reported on October 6 that crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto wrote that Bitcoin broke through its previous high and started a new stage of rise towards $150,000, but the possibility of a pullback to the $108,000 to $118,000 range cannot be ruled out. If the price pulls back to this area, it should become the strongest demand area because most entities try to close losing short positions at the break-even point, or buy back their positions if the market structure has broken upward.