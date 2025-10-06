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Julia Leung’s reappointment as Hong Kong SFC CEO strengthens crypto oversight, boosts investor protection, and supports the city’s expanding digital finance hub. Hong Kong is extending Julia Leung’s term as Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission. The decision seals her leadership for another three years. It is also indicative of the city’s […] The post Crypto News: Julia Leung Reappointed as Hong Kong SFC CEO to Advance Crypto Oversight appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Julia Leung’s reappointment as Hong Kong SFC CEO strengthens crypto oversight, boosts investor protection, and supports the city’s expanding digital finance hub. Hong Kong is extending Julia Leung’s term as Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission. The decision seals her leadership for another three years. It is also indicative of the city’s […] The post Crypto News: Julia Leung Reappointed as Hong Kong SFC CEO to Advance Crypto Oversight appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto News: Julia Leung Reappointed as Hong Kong SFC CEO to Advance Crypto Oversight

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 13:45
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Julia Leung’s reappointment as Hong Kong SFC CEO strengthens crypto oversight, boosts investor protection, and supports the city’s expanding digital finance hub.

Hong Kong is extending Julia Leung’s term as Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission. The decision seals her leadership for another three years. It is also indicative of the city’s determination to make a much-needed effort to create a secure and innovative financial market. Her reappointment demonstrates Hong Kong’s keen interest in digital asset regulation as well as investor protection.

Julia Leung to Begin New SFC Term After December 2025

According to the report, her new term will begin in the year after December 2025. Julia Leung assumed the position of SFC chief in 2023. Since then, she has helped to make Hong Kong a global digital finance hub. She worked to increase stock listings and to improve financial oversight. Her leadership broadened the SFC’s work in dealing with virtual assets and market supervision.

Related Reading: Hong Kong Regulator Warns of Stablecoin Scam Risks | Live Bitcoin News

The government offers its support to her efforts with the SFC’s ASPIRe roadmap. This program enhances access, protects products, infrastructure, and relationships. It is part of Hong Kong’s Policy Statement 2.0 on digital assets published in June 2025. The plan offers comprehensive coverage for the crypto industry, providing investors and companies with clear guidelines.

In August 2025, the SFC issued new Virtual Asset Trading Platforms guidance. The guidance made improvements in order to provide better rules for protecting client assets and cybersecurity. It mandated companies to separate client and company assets. It also increased the standards for private key management. These steps followed several failures of exchanges around the world as well as investor losses. The new rules are aimed at creating enhanced confidence in digital markets.

Leung’s Reappointment Strengthens Hong Kong’s Crypto Leadership

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority also implemented new regulations for stablecoins. The licensing system began on August 1, 2025. It dictates that all fiat-backed stablecoin issuers must seek licenses by October 31, 2025. Those that aren’t licensed have to shut down operations in Hong Kong. This rule serves to prevent any financial instability and protects users from any risky issuers.

In addition to tighter rules, the SFC advocates innovation. A joint circular issued September 30, 2025, permitted intermediaries to provide staking services. They can do so through segregated accounts via authorized licensed trading platforms or banks. The policy is flexible enough for institutions and still assures compliance.

The SFC also funded tokenization projects in 2025. It licensed eleven trading platforms for digital assets by July. Nine additional applications are being reviewed. In early 2025, three retail tokenized money market funds were approved. These funds, by the end of March, managed over seven hundred million dollars. The advancement reveals a strong connection between blockchain and conventional finance.

Julia Leung’s reappointment will ensure continuity of Hong Kong’s approach to crypto regulation. Her leadership is one of innovation and investor protection. It helps reinforce Hong Kong’s standing as a reliable and competitive financial center. Due to the growing global digital markets, this continuity helps mitigate the risk, contributes to the long-term stability of the markets.

The post Crypto News: Julia Leung Reappointed as Hong Kong SFC CEO to Advance Crypto Oversight appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

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