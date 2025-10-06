Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Morgan Stanley’s new report advises only small crypto holdings for growth and balanced portfolios.Morgan Stanley’s new report advises only small crypto holdings for growth and balanced portfolios.

Morgan Stanley’s new report advises only small crypto holdings for growth

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/06 12:42
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Morgan Stanley’s investment arm has advised financial advisors and clients to take a conservative approach when adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios, limiting exposure to small percentages based on risk tolerance and long-term goals.

According to Morgan Stanley’s October Global Investment Committee report, which guides more than 16,000 advisors who manage approximately $2 trillion in client wealth, the bank advises keeping only a small amount of crypto in diversified portfolios. The report indicates that Morgan Stanley is taking a deliberate yet crucial step toward incorporating digital assets into traditional wealth management.

Morgan Stanley says that crypto prices can change rapidly

The new report by Morgan Stanley informs investors that digital assets, such as Bitcoin, can offer substantial profits but are also risky, even for experienced investors, due to their fluctuating prices and volatility. The analysts stated that individuals who can tolerate higher risk and seek higher returns through “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios can allocate up to 4% of their funds to crypto.

However, investors with “Balanced Growth” portfolios that grow steadily should not invest more than 2% of their money. At the same time, those who wish to protect their wealth or focus on income should disregard crypto entirely.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote that cryptocurrencies have a “double nature,” offering very high returns under favorable market conditions, but losing value quickly when confidence wanes, the economy slows, or regulators intervene.  

The report also advised investors interested in crypto to monitor and adjust their holdings periodically, ideally every few months or at least once annually (regular rebalancing)—people who neglect to rebalance risk exposing themselves to risks and losses when the market shifts. 

According to the bank, cryptocurrencies can have a place in modern investment plans, but only as a small, carefully controlled part that helps investors gain exposure to new technology and global innovation. 

Advisors urge investors to diversify and use crypto in small amounts

Hunter Horsley, CEO of the crypto investment firm Bitwise, stated that people’s views on cryptocurrencies shift when a large and respected bank like Morgan Stanley offers structured guidance on how to incorporate them into client portfolios. 

Morgan Stanley’s analysts also compared Bitcoin to “digital gold,” because it has a limited supply and cannot be printed or changed easily. They said that more investors are turning to Bitcoin to protect their purchasing power as inflation rises and the global economy faces more uncertainty.

These analysts added that Bitcoin’s price has reached a new all-time high of over $125,000. Data from blockchain research firm Glassnode also shows that the number of Bitcoins held on exchanges is now at its lowest level in six years. These statistics suggest that an increasing number of investors are holding their coins in personal wallets for the long term, rather than selling them.

The report also mentioned that other companies are also expanding their crypto assets, with companies like E*Trade adding support for Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana on their trading platforms. Clients will be able to buy and sell some of the most popular cryptocurrencies directly through a platform they already trust.

In the final part of the report, Morgan Stanley’s analysts wrote that cryptocurrencies can give portfolios a small diversification benefit when investors handle them carefully. However, they still warned that the benefit only comes when the same investors use crypto in moderation because too much exposure can do more harm than good when the market crashes. They said investors need clear rules on how much to invest, when to rebalance, and how to protect themselves during downturns.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

BitcoinWorld Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’ Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack issued a notable warning on Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:35
Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

TLDR: Cango Inc. raised $65M from leadership, issuing 49.2M shares settled in USDT on March 31, 2026. DL Holdings received a $10M convertible note and warrants
Share
Blockonomi2026/04/02 18:51
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Jeffrey Huang Faces 7 Liquidations in 2 Days, Opens New 25x Leveraged ETH Long

Supreme Court hands Alabama GOP a major win

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

MAGA feuds as $100M meant for America's 250th birthday gets redirected: report

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66 380,47
$66 380,47$66 380,47

-1,37%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1 848,17
$1 848,17$1 848,17

-3,48%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74,11
$74,11$74,11

-2,98%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1,00097
$1,00097$1,00097

-0,02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1,2126
$1,2126$1,2126

-0,78%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage