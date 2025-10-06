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Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.4335, registering a decrease of 0.51% in the past 24 hours. Despite the minor drop, trading volume surged by 19.28% to $227.22 million, hinting at heightened investor participation. Over the past week, ARB’s value rose marginally by 0.42%, underscoring its stability within a constrained price corridor. ARB Faces a […]Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.4335, registering a decrease of 0.51% in the past 24 hours. Despite the minor drop, trading volume surged by 19.28% to $227.22 million, hinting at heightened investor participation. Over the past week, ARB’s value rose marginally by 0.42%, underscoring its stability within a constrained price corridor. ARB Faces a […]

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Push It Beyond $0.48 Toward $0.95?

Author: Tronweekly
Source: Tronweekly
2025/10/06 11:00
2 min read
Arbitrum
ARB$0.0919-7.48%
BULLS
BULLS$311.51-4.23%
EPNS
PUSH$0.010992-2.22%
Oasis
ROSE$0.008207-8.05%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Arbitrum
  • ALGO shows steady short-term growth with a 6.44% weekly gain.
  • Technical outlook remains cautious, with strong support at $0.20 and resistance near $0.25.
  • Analysts forecast moderate upside for 2025, with price targets up to $0.48.

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.4335, registering a decrease of 0.51% in the past 24 hours. Despite the minor drop, trading volume surged by 19.28% to $227.22 million, hinting at heightened investor participation. Over the past week, ARB’s value rose marginally by 0.42%, underscoring its stability within a constrained price corridor.

Source: CoinMarketCap

ARB Faces a Tight Battleground Zone Ahead

Crypto analyst Ripple Bull Winkle, describes the current ARB price movement as “ranging between $0.43 and $0.48”, terming the region that space the immediate “battleground zone.” The token has tried support at $0.43 five times and was resisted at $0.48 four times. This is the narrow trading channel that highlights a period of building up and likely breakdown creation.

According to Winkle’s analysis, major supports are at $0.43, $0.41, and $0.38, and resistances at $0.48, $0.46, and $0.51. The 20-day average in money (MA20) of $0.45 is below the 50-day average in money (MA50) of $0.49, indicating a bearish crossover, which is usually a sign of short-term weakness unless reversal takes place.

Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) is at 46, indicating neutral sentiment yet mildly bearish in that it remains below the 50 midpoint. Winkle observes, “So long as the support zone at $0.43 is holding, the bulls remain in charge. But if it takes it down, it could see a quick momentum swing down to $0.41.”

Source: X

Also Read | Arbitrum Launches the DRIP Epoch 3, Price Targets $0.56

ARB Price Prediction for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction, ARB will surpass $0.95 by year-end 2025, potentially revisiting its previous high near $2.40 if investor sentiment strengthens. Conversely, Changelly’s forecast remains conservative, expecting the token to trade within $0.339 to $0.389, averaging around $0.438 in 2025.

In the short term, crypto analysts anticipate price fluctuations between $0.307 and $0.438 through October 2025. While near-term indicators hint at consolidation, the mid-to-long-term outlook for Arbitrum depends heavily on Layer-2 adoption, Ethereum ecosystem growth, and market liquidity recovery.

Also Read | 4 Most Popular Crypto Picks of 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Chainlink, AAVE, Arbitrum

Market Opportunity
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Arbitrum Price(ARB)
$0.0919
$0.0919$0.0919
-2.43%
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Arbitrum (ARB) Live Price Chart

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