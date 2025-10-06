Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Penn State And Texas Went From Preseason Top Two To Having Slim, If Any, CFP Hope appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) Getty Images Could a three-loss team make the playoff? That might be the hope about now with Penn State and Texas. Both are 3-2 and may not have one to give, especially the Nittany Lions. You may recall, these teams opened the season Nos. 1-2, respectively, in the AP. Now, running the table might provide the only chance at the CFP. Making sure a loss to Oregon did not also turn into a defeat across the country in Pasadena against UCLA was message number one, two and three delivered by coach James Franklin leading up to kickoff. Alas, the Nittany Lions were 20 points in arrears at the end of the first half and kept chasing the scoreboard all afternoon before quarterback Drew Allar was buried by the Bruins’ Scooter Jackson to essentially end the game. UCLA was the only winless power conference team. As many behind keyboards and in front of cameras have ramped up the heat on the seat in calling for the end of Franklin’s tenure in a frowning Happy Valley – the 53-year-old coach, who agreed to a 10-year extension effective 2022, has a whopping $56 million buyout — Penn State plummeted out of the AP poll (from No. 7!) and is No. 22 according to the coaches. A win over Northwestern on Saturday will not soothe the ills. Far from it. As for any shot at the CFP, well, losing to Dan Lanning’s Ducks in overtime is one thing. Losing to UCLA is entirely something else. Because the Nits have top-ranked Ohio State in Columbus and… The post Penn State And Texas Went From Preseason Top Two To Having Slim, If Any, CFP Hope appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) Getty Images Could a three-loss team make the playoff? That might be the hope about now with Penn State and Texas. Both are 3-2 and may not have one to give, especially the Nittany Lions. You may recall, these teams opened the season Nos. 1-2, respectively, in the AP. Now, running the table might provide the only chance at the CFP. Making sure a loss to Oregon did not also turn into a defeat across the country in Pasadena against UCLA was message number one, two and three delivered by coach James Franklin leading up to kickoff. Alas, the Nittany Lions were 20 points in arrears at the end of the first half and kept chasing the scoreboard all afternoon before quarterback Drew Allar was buried by the Bruins’ Scooter Jackson to essentially end the game. UCLA was the only winless power conference team. As many behind keyboards and in front of cameras have ramped up the heat on the seat in calling for the end of Franklin’s tenure in a frowning Happy Valley – the 53-year-old coach, who agreed to a 10-year extension effective 2022, has a whopping $56 million buyout — Penn State plummeted out of the AP poll (from No. 7!) and is No. 22 according to the coaches. A win over Northwestern on Saturday will not soothe the ills. Far from it. As for any shot at the CFP, well, losing to Dan Lanning’s Ducks in overtime is one thing. Losing to UCLA is entirely something else. Because the Nits have top-ranked Ohio State in Columbus and…

Penn State And Texas Went From Preseason Top Two To Having Slim, If Any, CFP Hope

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 11:08
4 min read
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000697--%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Could a three-loss team make the playoff? That might be the hope about now with Penn State and Texas. Both are 3-2 and may not have one to give, especially the Nittany Lions. You may recall, these teams opened the season Nos. 1-2, respectively, in the AP. Now, running the table might provide the only chance at the CFP.

Making sure a loss to Oregon did not also turn into a defeat across the country in Pasadena against UCLA was message number one, two and three delivered by coach James Franklin leading up to kickoff. Alas, the Nittany Lions were 20 points in arrears at the end of the first half and kept chasing the scoreboard all afternoon before quarterback Drew Allar was buried by the Bruins’ Scooter Jackson to essentially end the game. UCLA was the only winless power conference team.

As many behind keyboards and in front of cameras have ramped up the heat on the seat in calling for the end of Franklin’s tenure in a frowning Happy Valley – the 53-year-old coach, who agreed to a 10-year extension effective 2022, has a whopping $56 million buyout — Penn State plummeted out of the AP poll (from No. 7!) and is No. 22 according to the coaches. A win over Northwestern on Saturday will not soothe the ills. Far from it.

As for any shot at the CFP, well, losing to Dan Lanning’s Ducks in overtime is one thing. Losing to UCLA is entirely something else. Because the Nits have top-ranked Ohio State in Columbus and No. 8/9 Indiana at Beaver Stadium on the schedule the first two Saturdays in November, there is still a path. It may be an extremely narrow and overgrown path, especially having to face the Buckeyes and Hoosiers in consecutive weeks. Then there is that miserable 4-21 mark recorded by Franklin-coached PSU teams against top 10 foes.

As for Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns, a 29-22 loss to the Gators, whose maligned offense came to life in the Swamp, was not a terrible loss. Certainly not on the order of Penn State stumbling at UCLA. Nonethelss, the defeat knocked UT out of the AP – from No. 9 – while checking in at No. 19 in the coaches’ poll.

Though Florida failed to defeat an FBS team in September, at least two of its three losses were to then-No. 3/4 LSU and current No. 2/3 Miami, and both on the road. The other loss was to what is now No. 24/RV USF, a team that could represent the G5 at the playoff table. The Gators also entered the day in the top 25 in scoring defense and total defense. Ron Roberts’ unit then held UT to 341 yards and twice intercepted Arch Manning.

Of course, Longhorns fans could care less about the Gators’ defense. Not when their team entered the season with national championship aspirations only to fall to 3-2 after being held to 52 yards on the ground and was flagged 10 times.

If – a huge if – Texas can get past 5-0 and No. 6/6 Oklahoma in the annual rivalry in Big D on Saturday, the Longhorns would at least work themselves back into the fringe of the playoff discussion. Three of their next four games would be on the road at Kentucky, Mississippi State and, following a visit from Vandy, Georgia. First things first. With OU on tap Saturday, at least there is an immediate opportunity to climb back into said discussion. Penn State does not have that opportunity and may not get it.

Truth is, another loss by both the Nittany Lions and Longhorns may result in the teams meeting, not in the CFP, but on New Year’s Eve in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl or ReliaQuest Bowl.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomlayberger/2025/10/05/penn-state-and-texas-went-from-preseason-top-two-to-having-slim-if-any-cfp-hope/

Market Opportunity
TOP Network Logo
TOP Network Price(TOP)
$0.0000697
$0.0000697$0.0000697
0.00%
USD
TOP Network (TOP) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC

You May Also Like

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

BitcoinWorld Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’ Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack issued a notable warning on Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:35
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

TLDR: Cango Inc. raised $65M from leadership, issuing 49.2M shares settled in USDT on March 31, 2026. DL Holdings received a $10M convertible note and warrants
Share
Blockonomi2026/04/02 18:51

Trending News

More

Jeffrey Huang Faces 7 Liquidations in 2 Days, Opens New 25x Leveraged ETH Long

Supreme Court hands Alabama GOP a major win

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

MAGA feuds as $100M meant for America's 250th birthday gets redirected: report

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,184.14
$66,184.14$66,184.14

-1.66%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,844.28
$1,844.28$1,844.28

-3.69%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.00
$74.00$74.00

-3.12%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00096
$1.00096$1.00096

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2099
$1.2099$1.2099

-1.00%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage