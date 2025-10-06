Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high, surpassing $125,750. The rally follows a volatile September, with Bitcoin soaring over 9% in October. The key $120,000 level has been successfully turned into a support base. The king of crypto has reclaimed its crown in a stunning display of power and resilience. Bitcoin has shattered its […] The post Bitcoin shatters all-time high, surging past $125,000 appeared first on CoinJournal.Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high, surpassing $125,750. The rally follows a volatile September, with Bitcoin soaring over 9% in October. The key $120,000 level has been successfully turned into a support base. The king of crypto has reclaimed its crown in a stunning display of power and resilience. Bitcoin has shattered its […] The post Bitcoin shatters all-time high, surging past $125,000 appeared first on CoinJournal.

Bitcoin shatters all-time high, surging past $125,000

Author: Coin Journal
Source: Coin Journal
2025/10/06 11:09
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  • Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high, surpassing $125,750.
  • The rally follows a volatile September, with Bitcoin soaring over 9% in October.
  • The key $120,000 level has been successfully turned into a support base.

The king of crypto has reclaimed its crown in a stunning display of power and resilience.

Bitcoin has shattered its previous all-time high, blasting past the monumental $125,000 barrier in a powerful surge that signals the triumphant return of the bulls.

The record-breaking performance, which saw the cryptocurrency touch a staggering 125,750 dollars in early Sunday trading, is a defiant roar from a market that has shaken off the blues of a volatile September and is now charting a bold new course.

A fortress at $120,000: The anatomy of a breakout

This is not a random surge; it is a rally built on a powerful technical foundation.

The latest milestone comes after the market successfully defended the critical 120,000 dollar level, transforming what was once a ceiling of resistance into a solid floor of support.

This successful conversion was the final piece of the puzzle, the technical green light that has paved the way for this powerful new leg higher and reinforced investor confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term prospects.

The powerful upswing, which has seen Bitcoin’s value soar by over 9 percent in October alone, is a testament to the asset’s growing acceptance and its remarkable ability to rebound from periods of turbulence.

A flight to safety, a bet on debasement

The rally is not happening in a vacuum. It is being fueled by a potent cocktail of macroeconomic uncertainty and a growing narrative that the value of traditional fiat currencies is being eroded.

The ongoing US government shutdown has injected a deep sense of instability into the global financial system, a chaos that appears to be driving investors toward alternative stores of value.

This “dollar debasement narrative” is not just lifting Bitcoin; its effects are visible across the safe-haven spectrum.

Spot gold also advanced on Friday to 3,876.55 dollars per ounce, lifting its weekly gain to over 2 percent in a powerful parallel move.

“With many assets including equities, gold and even collectibles like Pokemon cards hitting all time highs, it’s no surprise Bitcoin is benefiting from the dollar debasement narrative,” said Joshua Lim, co-head of markets at the crypto prime brokerage firm FalconX, in a statement to Bloomberg.

As the world grapples with a new era of economic uncertainty, Bitcoin is once again making its case as a viable and powerful alternative.

The king is back on his throne, and the market is watching with bated breath to see just how high his new reign will take him.

The post Bitcoin shatters all-time high, surging past $125,000 appeared first on CoinJournal.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#DeFi#Spot

You May Also Like

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

India investment pledges target clean energy, pharma, ICT and auto components as South Africa courts new South–South capital flows. The post South Africa and India
Share
Furtherafrica2026/06/03 08:00
Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades The cryptocurrency derivatives market has hit a notable slowdown.
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:10
Beyond HODL: What Strategy’s Bitcoin Sale Really Means for Investors

Beyond HODL: What Strategy’s Bitcoin Sale Really Means for Investors

Strategy sold 32 Bitcoin to fund preferred stock distributions, signaling a shift toward active treasury management. The sale differs from the 2022 defensive move
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2026/06/03 07:59

Trending News

More

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Best Mobile User Retention Tools in 2026

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Targets $0.42-$0.45 Recovery by May 2026

Australia’s S&P Global Services PMI Beats Estimates: What It Means for AUD/USD

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

24/7 Live News

More

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Doge shows less decline compared to Bitcoin's drop.

Author: Rockerfeller2026/06/02 23:51

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,654.24
$66,654.24$66,654.24

-0.96%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,853.77
$1,853.77$1,853.77

-3.19%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.37
$74.37$74.37

-2.64%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00092
$1.00092$1.00092

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2188
$1.2188$1.2188

-0.27%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage