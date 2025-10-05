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Dogecoin surged 3% back above $0.26, targeting $0.30 as key resistance. Large holders accumulated 2B DOGE over 72 hours, signaling breakout potential. Institutional interest confirmed as DOGE volumes surged during price recovery. DOGE forms an ascending channel, setting sights on $0.30–$0.33 resistance zone. Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a notable recovery in early October, bouncing back [...] The post Dogecoin Recovers 3% to $0.26 as Traders Target Next Resistance at $0.30 appeared first on CoinCentral.Dogecoin surged 3% back above $0.26, targeting $0.30 as key resistance. Large holders accumulated 2B DOGE over 72 hours, signaling breakout potential. Institutional interest confirmed as DOGE volumes surged during price recovery. DOGE forms an ascending channel, setting sights on $0.30–$0.33 resistance zone. Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a notable recovery in early October, bouncing back [...] The post Dogecoin Recovers 3% to $0.26 as Traders Target Next Resistance at $0.30 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Dogecoin Recovers 3% to $0.26 as Traders Target Next Resistance at $0.30

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/05 16:52
4 min read
DOGE
DOGE$0.09409-6.09%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  • Dogecoin surged 3% back above $0.26, targeting $0.30 as key resistance.
  • Large holders accumulated 2B DOGE over 72 hours, signaling breakout potential.
  • Institutional interest confirmed as DOGE volumes surged during price recovery.
  • DOGE forms an ascending channel, setting sights on $0.30–$0.33 resistance zone.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a notable recovery in early October, bouncing back above $0.26 after a sharp drop on Saturday. Traders are now eyeing the $0.30 resistance level, with technical patterns suggesting a potential breakout. Following a significant accumulation of DOGE by large holders, the cryptocurrency’s price is drawing attention as it consolidates above the $0.26 mark, pushing toward key resistance levels.

DOGE’s Recovery After Mid-Session Decline

After a sharp decline to $0.248 on Saturday, Dogecoin quickly recovered, reclaiming the $0.26 level. The drop earlier in the day saw a flush-out of weak positions, clearing the path for new buyers to enter the market. This correction, fueled by heavy volume, allowed DOGE to stabilize and bounce higher, showcasing the resilience of the token in volatile market conditions.

The mid-session dip, which brought DOGE down to $0.248, did not last long. Buyers stepped in quickly, and the price began to climb back. DOGE closed near $0.252, creating an ascending channel pattern. This chart formation suggests that the cryptocurrency is preparing for another leg upward, with traders eyeing a move towards $0.30 as the next significant resistance point.

Large Holder Activity Supports Breakout Potential

Over the past 72 hours, large holders have accumulated around 2 billion DOGE, a sign of strong interest from institutional investors. This buying activity is in line with historical patterns seen before previous price breakouts. The influx of capital into DOGE indicates that there is growing confidence in the cryptocurrency, with traders positioning themselves for a potential rally toward higher price levels.

Volume has been a key factor in this recovery, with a significant surge recorded during the mid-session selloff. At 15:00, trading volume spiked to 485.6 million DOGE, further confirming the participation of institutional investors. This surge in volume is seen as an indication of strong market interest and suggests that the current price recovery could lead to further upward momentum.

Technical Indicators Point to Further Gains

From a technical standpoint, DOGE’s recent price action shows a strong support level around $0.247–$0.249, which held during the recent dip. The cryptocurrency has been consolidating just above the $0.26 mark, signaling that traders are building positions ahead of a potential breakout. Immediate resistance is seen at $0.265, but the broader upside targets remain in the $0.30–$0.33 range.

The ascending channel formation on DOGE’s chart is an important technical development. It suggests that the(CoinDesk Data) price is gradually moving upward, with the possibility of breaking through the $0.30 resistance if momentum continues. The recent move from $0.251 to $0.252 also signals that buying pressure is still present, further supporting the idea of a continued rally.

Key Factors to Watch Moving Forward

As Dogecoin trades above $0.26, traders are focusing on a few key factors that could determine its next move. The cryptocurrency needs to sustain closes above $0.26 to confirm the establishment of a solid support base. Additionally, the upcoming SEC rulings on DOGE-related ETFs could act as a catalyst for institutional adoption, potentially driving further interest in the token.

The large whale activity, with 2 billion DOGE accumulated over 72 hours, will also be closely watched. If these large holders continue to accumulate, it could fuel additional buying pressure, pushing the price closer to the $0.30–$0.33 resistance zone. However, it remains to be seen if DOGE can maintain this momentum and break through these levels in the near term.

As the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes after last week’s liquidations, DOGE is beginning to attract more attention from traders seeking high-beta tokens. The rally above $0.26 is seen as an early sign of strength, but it remains to be seen whether it can overcome the key resistance at $0.30 and continue its ascent.

The post Dogecoin Recovers 3% to $0.26 as Traders Target Next Resistance at $0.30 appeared first on CoinCentral.

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#SEC#RWA#ETF#Whale#Liquidation

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