Here’s Why Zcash (ZEC) Price Is Pumping Today

Zcash price is flying high today. It is up more than 20% and trading at $162.62, which is among the biggest gainers in the market. For a coin that has been stagnant for most of the year, this brief jump is grabbing everybody’s attention. So, what’s behind this monster rally? Two big catalysts hit back-to-back
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