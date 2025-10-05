On October 5th, Bitcoin surpassed unprecedented heights, reaching a remarkable $125,700. This milestone differs from previous cycles as it signifies a sustained and more stable climb.Continue Reading:Is Bitcoin’s Record-Setting Price Just the Beginning? On October 5th, Bitcoin surpassed unprecedented heights, reaching a remarkable $125,700. This milestone differs from previous cycles as it signifies a sustained and more stable climb.Continue Reading:Is Bitcoin’s Record-Setting Price Just the Beginning?