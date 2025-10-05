Wall Street Stakes a Bold Claim: Solana Stablecoin Network Draws Direct Praise from Bitwise CIO

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said Solana fits Wall Street’s stablecoin needs. He spoke on October 2 with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan. “I think Solana is the new Wall Street,” he said. He contrasted Bitcoin with stablecoins and tokenization. He said some finance teams call Bitcoin “very ephemeral.” They track stablecoin rails because the use case […]

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