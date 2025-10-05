Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins XRP’s momentum has stalled after a promising start to October, with market data hinting that confidence among its largest holders is wearing thin. What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years. From Accumulation to Exit Strategy The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits. Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback. Profit-Takers Dominate the Market Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run. Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly. Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn. For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a… The post Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins XRP’s momentum has stalled after a promising start to October, with market data hinting that confidence among its largest holders is wearing thin. What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years. From Accumulation to Exit Strategy The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits. Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback. Profit-Takers Dominate the Market Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run. Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly. Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn. For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a…

Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 13:20
3 min read
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002874+5.50%
XRP
XRP$1.2329-2.75%
Major
MAJOR$0.05034-5.94%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Altcoins

XRP’s momentum has stalled after a promising start to October, with market data hinting that confidence among its largest holders is wearing thin.

What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years.

From Accumulation to Exit Strategy

The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits.

Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback.

Profit-Takers Dominate the Market

Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run.

Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly.

Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty

The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn.

For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a deeper correction. Either way, the next few weeks could decide whether this consolidation becomes a foundation for recovery or another leg lower.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-news-massive-whale-sell-off-puts-token-under-pressure/

Market Opportunity
TokenFi Logo
TokenFi Price(TOKEN)
$0.002874
$0.002874$0.002874
+8.61%
USD
TokenFi (TOKEN) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#On-chain#Whale

You May Also Like

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

President Donald Trump has been on a lot of late-night posting sprees lately, and one of his biographers thinks it shows the president is spiraling from stress
Share
Rawstory2026/06/03 11:20
Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

BitcoinWorld Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data The Australian dollar (AUD) retreated from its multi-decade high
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 10:55
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02

Trending News

More

Longs bear the brunt as $1.25B in crypto futures liquidations hit the market

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Cardano Or Solana? Expert’s Top Pick After ADA, SOL Dip 10%

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,361.66
$67,361.66$67,361.66

+0.08%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,874.43
$1,874.43$1,874.43

-2.11%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.79
$74.79$74.79

-2.09%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00094
$1.00094$1.00094

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2329
$1.2329$1.2329

+0.87%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage