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MetaMask is preparing a Ways to Earn feature, introducing a points-based reward system with double points on LINEA activity.]]>MetaMask is preparing a Ways to Earn feature, introducing a points-based reward system with double points on LINEA activity.]]>

MetaMask Prepares New Feature With Leaked Reward Points System

Author: Crypto News Flash
Source: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/05 12:08
3 min read
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  • MetaMask is preparing a new “Ways to Earn” feature with a points-based reward system linked to trading activity.
  • Activities on the LINEA network will earn double points, signaling MetaMask’s strategy to strengthen its ecosystem engagement.

MetaMask has leaked a new feature called “Ways to Earn.” Information found on GitHub indicates that the popular wallet is developing a points system that users can earn through trading activity.

The points calculation scheme has been revealed, although there has been no official announcement from MetaMask regarding when this feature will actually launch.

According to the details, users will earn 80 points for every $100 of spot trading volume. Meanwhile, perpetual transactions will earn 10 points per $100 of volume.

Historical activity is also factored in, with 250 points awarded for every $1,250 of historical volume, although there is a maximum limit. Interestingly, transactions on the LINEA network will be rewarded with double the bonus, making it even more attractive to those already active in the ecosystem.

MetaMask Strategy and the Appeal of the LINEA Ecosystem

Furthermore, other reports indicate that MetaMask is also allocating around $30 million to strengthen this rewards program.

Much of this is believed to be directed at distributing LINEA token-based incentives, a move that appears to be aimed at increasing user loyalty while accelerating the growth of the connected DeFi ecosystem. With the double points bonus on LINEA, it’s clear that the network is a major focus.

However, several things remain unclear. What will the point redemption mechanism be? Will it be in the form of tokens, fee discounts, or other rewards? These questions remain.

Furthermore, bug reports on the GitHub repository indicate that this feature is still in development. There are reports of issues using lending services, as well as transaction approval issues on certain networks. This means that while the development direction is clear, users will likely need to be patient before they can experience the program firsthand.

Additional Features Already Introduced

In fact, “Ways to Earn” isn’t the only innovation from MetaMask this year. CNF previously reported that since the end of August, users have been able to access their wallet using Google or Apple IDs without having to save their seed phrases.

This login system maintains the self-custody concept because it uses local encryption and supports Web3Auth technology. This way, security is maintained without the hassle of remembering long traditional passphrases, which are often a stumbling block for new users.

Furthermore, at the end of July, MetaMask also introduced the option to generate passive income from stablecoins directly within the wallet.

Integration with Aave allows users to deposit USDC, USDT, or DAI to earn returns without lock-up periods. Withdrawals can also be made flexibly at any time, making it suitable for those who want to maintain liquidity while still earning additional income.

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#SEC#DeFi#Spot#Stablecoins#Lending

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