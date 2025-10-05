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History often builds quietly before making a bold statement. BlockDAG has just made one of those defining statements by announcing […] The post BlockDAG Becomes First Layer-1 With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, Cementing Its Status as Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.History often builds quietly before making a bold statement. BlockDAG has just made one of those defining statements by announcing […] The post BlockDAG Becomes First Layer-1 With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, Cementing Its Status as Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.

BlockDAG Becomes First Layer-1 With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, Cementing Its Status as Best Crypto to Buy Now

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/10/05 10:00
4 min read
Solayer
LAYER$0,07594-7,08%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0,3989-5,22%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

History often builds quietly before making a bold statement. BlockDAG has just made one of those defining statements by announcing a multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, the first time a Layer-1 blockchain has entered Formula 1®.

With nearly $420M raised, 26.6 billion coins sold, and more than 3 million daily mobile miners, this move is not hype. It signals that BlockDAG (BDAG) has stepped out of crypto’s small circles and into global recognition.

Partnerships in Formula 1® are not simply bought; they’re earned through alignment with performance, scale, and discipline. By securing this deal, BlockDAG has achieved what many blockchain projects could only dream of: credibility at the highest level.

Why Being the First Matters So Much

In crypto, being first changes the story. Ethereum was the first with smart contracts, Solana was early in throughput experiments, but BlockDAG now owns the milestone of being the first Layer-1 blockchain to partner with a Formula 1® team. That title cannot be repeated.

For buyers, this is about more than branding. It’s validation of an ecosystem that already includes 312,000 holders, 20,000 miners shipped globally, and 4,500 developers building over 300 dApps. These are not speculative claims, they are results now backed by global exposure.

Unlike other crypto projects that rush to attach logos to sports, BlockDAG’s scale and timing make this partnership different. Formula 1® has billions of viewers, and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team carefully chooses brands that align with its values. BlockDAG was not just paying for exposure; it was chosen for what it represents.

Timing makes this even more powerful. With BDAG still priced at $0.0015, analysts suggesting long-term projections up to $1 make this entry point feel like a moment that could be remembered for years.

Perfect Timing for Growth & Visibility

Every cycle produces projects that promise but fail to deliver. The difference for BlockDAG is its combination of timing, adoption, and credibility. It is already halfway toward its $600M presale target, making it one of the largest raises in recent years.

The hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design is proving effective, miners are being shipped, and the mobile app is drawing millions of active users. The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership doesn’t replace these fundamentals, it shines a global spotlight on them.

This is why buyers are watching closely. BlockDAG has let its milestones and partnerships speak louder than speculation, converting promises into proof.

Quiet Execution, Bold Milestone

Until now, BlockDAG’s story has been defined by execution: nearly $420M raised, 26.6 billion coins distributed, and one of the largest pre-mainnet user bases in blockchain history. The partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team turns that quiet execution into a bold milestone.

It shows that credibility is not built on marketing campaigns but on results, adoption, and recognition from institutions that demand performance. Formula 1® is one of the most selective and competitive arenas in the world, and BlockDAG has earned its place within it.

By becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to partner with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG now has visibility and credibility at a global scale. This isn’t just about being seen; it’s about proving legitimacy through association with one of the toughest sports.

Why This Looks Like the Best Crypto to Buy Now

For buyers, the message is simple: today’s $0.0015 entry point might become a historic opportunity. BlockDAG has combined adoption, credibility, and a world-first milestone, showing it has the scale to stand out long-term while building unmatched momentum before its official mainnet launch begins worldwide.

As the first Layer-1 blockchain in Formula 1®, backed by nearly $420M raised and millions of users mining daily, BlockDAG isn’t just joining the race, it’s leading it. For those deciding on the best crypto to buy now, the signal is clear: this is not just another presale, it’s a chance to be part of history in the making.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockDAG Becomes First Layer-1 With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, Cementing Its Status as Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.

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