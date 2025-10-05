Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating […] The post MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors appeared first on Coindoo.The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating […] The post MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors appeared first on Coindoo.

MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/10/05 10:40
2 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating online is inaccurate.

The viral posts suggested that users would earn points for swapping or bridging assets through the wallet, which could later be redeemed for tokens. MetaMask acknowledged that a reward system is coming but said reports misrepresented its purpose.

“Yes, an awards show is coming,” the team wrote in an X post. “But what you’ve heard or seen so far doesn’t necessarily align with what’s actually coming out.”

Introducing MetaMask Rewards

The upcoming initiative, named MetaMask Rewards, will focus on community engagement rather than yield farming. The company revealed that over 30 million dollars’ worth of LINEA tokens will be distributed during the first phase, known as Season 1.

According to the announcement, the program will combine several layers of participation, including referral incentives, mUSD bonuses, exclusive partnership rewards, and token-access opportunities. The rollout will take place in stages over the next few weeks, with full details to follow.

READ MORE:

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Long-Time Users to Receive Exclusive Perks

MetaMask emphasized that loyal users will be recognized as part of the new system. “Those who have been with us for a long time will receive special benefits,” the team stated, hinting that MetaMask Rewards will play a key role in the ecosystem’s future token structure.

While the company stopped short of confirming a direct airdrop, its acknowledgment of a rewards-linked token relationship has fueled anticipation across the DeFi community. With MetaMask already serving more than 30 million users worldwide, its reward initiative could become one of the largest community-driven programs in the crypto space.

For now, users are advised to await official updates to avoid falling for phishing campaigns or fake airdrop sites imitating the project.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors appeared first on Coindoo.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#DeFi#Airdrop

You May Also Like

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP price extended losses and traded below $1.220. The price is now consolidating losses and faces hurdles near $1.2350 and $1.250. XRP price started another decline
Share
NewsBTC2026/06/03 11:48
Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

BitcoinWorld Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows Silver prices (XAG/USD) slipped below the $75.00 mark during Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 11:35
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

MAGA fans flip out on Trump for praising Senate leader: 'Why are you thanking Thune?'

FACT CHECK: No Supreme Court order blocking Dela Rosa’s ICC arrest

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Bitcoin Dips Below $66,000: Market Context and Key Levels to Watch

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,282.06
$67,282.06$67,282.06

-0.03%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,873.04
$1,873.04$1,873.04

-2.19%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.81
$74.81$74.81

-2.06%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2322
$1.2322$1.2322

+0.81%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage