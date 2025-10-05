The post Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Poll Points to BTC Ending Year Above $150K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An online poll from Michael Saylor underscores intensifying optimism for bitcoin’s future, with strong expectations of higher valuations driven by institutional adoption, regulatory progress and limited supply. Bitcoin Sentiment Surges as Saylor’s Poll Points to $150K Target Ahead Market optimism toward bitcoin’s long-term valuation appears to be intensifying as investors anticipate further price appreciation through […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/michael-saylors-bitcoin-poll-points-to-btc-ending-year-above-150k/ The post Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Poll Points to BTC Ending Year Above $150K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An online poll from Michael Saylor underscores intensifying optimism for bitcoin’s future, with strong expectations of higher valuations driven by institutional adoption, regulatory progress and limited supply. Bitcoin Sentiment Surges as Saylor’s Poll Points to $150K Target Ahead Market optimism toward bitcoin’s long-term valuation appears to be intensifying as investors anticipate further price appreciation through […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/michael-saylors-bitcoin-poll-points-to-btc-ending-year-above-150k/