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TLDR Pedro M. ran a $586M fraud network across Europe and Southeast Asia. Thai authorities arrested Pedro M. after he overstayed his tourist visa. Pedro defrauded victims of over 1 million baht in Bitcoin scams in Thailand. Interpol is involved in tracing assets linked to Pedro’s Swiss bank accounts. Pedro M., a Portuguese fugitive accused [...] The post Portuguese Suspect in $586M Crypto, Credit Card Fraud Nabbed in Bangkok appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Pedro M. ran a $586M fraud network across Europe and Southeast Asia. Thai authorities arrested Pedro M. after he overstayed his tourist visa. Pedro defrauded victims of over 1 million baht in Bitcoin scams in Thailand. Interpol is involved in tracing assets linked to Pedro’s Swiss bank accounts. Pedro M., a Portuguese fugitive accused [...] The post Portuguese Suspect in $586M Crypto, Credit Card Fraud Nabbed in Bangkok appeared first on CoinCentral.

Portuguese Suspect in $586M Crypto, Credit Card Fraud Nabbed in Bangkok

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/05 05:58
4 min read
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TLDR

  • Pedro M. ran a $586M fraud network across Europe and Southeast Asia.
  • Thai authorities arrested Pedro M. after he overstayed his tourist visa.
  • Pedro defrauded victims of over 1 million baht in Bitcoin scams in Thailand.
  • Interpol is involved in tracing assets linked to Pedro’s Swiss bank accounts.

Pedro M., a Portuguese fugitive accused of masterminding a massive crypto and credit card fraud scheme worth $586 million, has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. The 39-year-old had been on the run for nearly two years after overstaying his tourist visa. His capture came after a chance encounter with a journalist, leading to a five-hour manhunt by local authorities.

Arrest After Unexpected Recognition

Pedro M. was arrested on October 3, 2025, in Bangkok following a surprise tip-off. A Portuguese journalist, vacationing in the Thai capital, recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. The journalist immediately contacted Thai authorities, which prompted a swift investigation. Using facial recognition software and biometric databases, police confirmed his identity.

Plainclothes officers then conducted surveillance before apprehending Pedro. Despite his illegal stay in Thailand, Pedro had managed to evade capture for nearly two years. Thai officials also confirmed that Pedro had overstayed his tourist visa, further complicating his legal situation. He was charged with immigration violations, in addition to the serious fraud allegations that had made him a wanted fugitive across Europe and Southeast Asia.

Wide-Scale Fraud Network Involving Crypto and Card Skimming

Pedro M. is suspected of orchestrating one of Europe’s largest fraud operations. His network is said to have involved scams across multiple countries, including Portugal, the Philippines, and various parts of Southeast Asia.

The fraud schemes included Bitcoin investment scams, credit card skimming, and passport forgery. Investigators believe that the funds from these illegal activities were funneled through Swiss bank accounts, amounting to an estimated €500 million ($586 million).

Reports suggest that shortly after arriving in Thailand in 2023, Pedro was involved in small Bitcoin scams targeting local residents. Authorities say he defrauded victims of over 1 million baht (about $30,800) before his arrest. Despite his initial activities in Thailand being minor, his earlier operations across Europe had been far more extensive, making him a high-profile criminal figure.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Deportation

Pedro M. now faces legal proceedings in Thailand for his immigration violations. However, his major charges, including fraud, money laundering, and forgery, are expected to be addressed in Portugal. Once Thai authorities conclude the necessary legal steps, Pedro will likely be deported back to Portugal to stand trial.

In addition to the legal challenges Pedro faces in Portugal, Interpol has also been involved in efforts to trace and recover the assets associated with his fraudulent activities. Investigators are focusing on Swiss bank accounts that were allegedly used to launder the proceeds of the scams.

International Efforts to Combat Crypto-Related Fraud

Pedro M.’s capture underscores the growing international concern over crypto-related fraud and the challenges that authorities face in tracking down suspects. The use of advanced technologies like facial recognition and international intelligence sharing played a crucial role in his arrest.

However, the fact that Pedro was able to remain in Thailand for almost two years without detection raises questions about the effectiveness of immigration monitoring systems. As the use of cryptocurrencies in fraud schemes continues to rise, law enforcement agencies worldwide are being urged to enhance cooperation and improve detection methods to combat these complex crimes.

The case against Pedro M. is likely to be one of the largest financial fraud trials related to digital currencies in Europe, marking a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to address the rising tide of crypto-related crimes.

The post Portuguese Suspect in $586M Crypto, Credit Card Fraud Nabbed in Bangkok appeared first on CoinCentral.

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