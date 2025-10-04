Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 12:00
3 min read
MemeCore
M$3.30261-0.67%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall.

Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is wanted across Europe and Asia in connection with schemes allegedly worth more than €500 million ($586 million), involving Bitcoin investment fraud, card skimming, and passport forgery.

Fraud suspect arrested after chance encounter

Pedro has long been wanted by the Portuguese authorities as well as Thai law enforcement due to various charges. Ironically, an ironic plot twist was about to unfold as the most unlikely person helped nab the two-year fugitive. A Portuguese journalist holidaying in Thailand spotted Pedro in Bangkok and contacted authorities.

Facial recognition software and biometric databases helped authorities to confirm the suspect’s identity before plainclothes officers deployed to the scene.

After a few hours of surveillance, the suspect was apprehended.

Pedro first entered Thailand in 2023 on a tourist visa, but never renewed it or registered an address. Records show his last visa stamp dates back nearly two years. He admitted to overstaying his visa and was formally charged with immigration violations.

Authorities said he would face legal proceedings in Thailand before being deported to Portugal, where he is expected to stand trial. He will also be added to Thailand’s immigration blacklist.

Pedro ran a wide fraud network

According to Interpol records and Portuguese media, Pedro has been on the run for quite a while. He’s the suspect behind a large criminal organization with recorded operations in Europe, the Philippines, and Southeast Asia. 

Swiss bank accounts linked to hundreds of millions of euros, while victims ranged from retail investors lured into fake crypto platforms to banks and payment processors targeted through credit card fraud.

Thai officials said that shortly after his arrival in Bangkok, Pedro was involved in small local Bitcoin scams, defrauding victims of more than 1 million baht, which is about $30,800. 

According to reports, an arrest warrant was initially issued. However, it was later withdrawn, allowing him to evade capture and resettle in southern Thailand, where he went off radar and dropped off immigration records.

By the time of his arrest, European investigators had attributed to him losses exceeding €500 million, placing the case among the largest fraud operations tied to digital assets in recent history.

Global stakes in crypto enforcement

The arrest throws fresh light on some of the challenges regulators and law enforcement face as crypto-related scams continue to increase.

Pedro’s ability to remain in Thailand for nearly two years without valid documentation has raised questions about monitoring processes in the country, even as authorities pointed to the eventual success of biometric tools and international intelligence sharing. 

While Thai investigators were swift with acting on the tip provided by the journalist, chances are high that Pedro would still have been moving without the chance encounter in Thailand. 

Pedro is expected to be deported to Lisbon once Thai courts conclude proceedings, where prosecutors are preparing multiple charges, including fraud, money laundering and forgery. Interpol is also expected to assist in attempts to trace and recover assets moved through Swiss accounts.

For Portugal, the case will likely mark one of the largest financial crime trials tied to cryptocurrencies.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Market Opportunity
MemeCore Logo
MemeCore Price(M)
$3.30261
$3.30261$3.30261
+0.09%
USD
MemeCore (M) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#Spot

You May Also Like

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP price extended losses and traded below $1.220. The price is now consolidating losses and faces hurdles near $1.2350 and $1.250. XRP price started another decline
Share
NewsBTC2026/06/03 11:48
Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

BitcoinWorld Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows Silver prices (XAG/USD) slipped below the $75.00 mark during Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 11:35
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Halving Milestone: Network Approaches Critical Midpoint in Just 11 Days

FACT CHECK: No Supreme Court order blocking Dela Rosa’s ICC arrest

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Bitcoin Dips Below $66,000: Market Context and Key Levels to Watch

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,222.33
$67,222.33$67,222.33

-0.12%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,872.27
$1,872.27$1,872.27

-2.23%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.85
$74.85$74.85

-2.01%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00098
$1.00098$1.00098

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2375
$1.2375$1.2375

+1.25%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage