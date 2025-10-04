Sui–Ethena Partnership Gains Momentum as suiUSDe Launch and Whale Accumulation Drive Optimism

The partnership between Sui (SUI) and Ethena (ENA) is fueling market excitement, with the launch of suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar designed for DeFi adoption, and strong investor accumulation pointing toward potential price breakouts. Whale Confidence and Market Flows Over the past week, whales accumulated 12 million ENA, boosting confidence in Ethena’s resilience. Meanwhile, Sui recorded […] The partnership between Sui (SUI) and Ethena (ENA) is fueling market excitement, with the launch of suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar designed for DeFi adoption, and strong investor accumulation pointing toward potential price breakouts. Whale Confidence and Market Flows Over the past week, whales accumulated 12 million ENA, boosting confidence in Ethena’s resilience. Meanwhile, Sui recorded […]