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The post BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, SUBBD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top presale crypto list in 2025. Learn why BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD are gaining attention, with prices, stats, and user growth. Many people are looking at early-stage coins where entry prices are still very low. The talk around potential upside makes the presale crypto list a hot subject. These presales often give more than just coins. They may include staking, referral programs, and unique features that build excitement before launch. Right now, four names are pulling strong attention: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge (MAXI), Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Each one highlights different strengths, from working testnets to meme-driven growth to AI-backed tools. Here’s a look at why these coins are making headlines and how they fit into the presale crypto list for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet and Presale Success BlockDAG is pushing ahead with its Awakening Testnet. The network now handles 1,400 TPS. It also supports account abstraction, giving developers easier ways to work on the chain. Through the BlockDAG (BDAG) IDE, builders can mint NFTs, create ERC20 coins, and test dApps directly. Unlike many projects that only share roadmaps, BlockDAG shows live delivery. Reflection and Lottery dApps are already live, giving users real features before the mainnet. The presale is a major highlight. Almost $420 million has been raised so far. Coins are at $0.0015 in batch 30. Over 26.5 billion coins have already been sold, and there are more than 312,000 holders. Mining adoption is strong as well. The X1 mobile app has passed 3 million users, and 20,000 physical miners have been shipped. This shows wide traction in both hardware and software. Supporters point to the expected $0.05 listing price as the big reason demand is high. With referral rewards bringing new buyers and batches moving quickly, BlockDAG sits… The post BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, SUBBD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top presale crypto list in 2025. Learn why BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD are gaining attention, with prices, stats, and user growth. Many people are looking at early-stage coins where entry prices are still very low. The talk around potential upside makes the presale crypto list a hot subject. These presales often give more than just coins. They may include staking, referral programs, and unique features that build excitement before launch. Right now, four names are pulling strong attention: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge (MAXI), Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Each one highlights different strengths, from working testnets to meme-driven growth to AI-backed tools. Here’s a look at why these coins are making headlines and how they fit into the presale crypto list for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet and Presale Success BlockDAG is pushing ahead with its Awakening Testnet. The network now handles 1,400 TPS. It also supports account abstraction, giving developers easier ways to work on the chain. Through the BlockDAG (BDAG) IDE, builders can mint NFTs, create ERC20 coins, and test dApps directly. Unlike many projects that only share roadmaps, BlockDAG shows live delivery. Reflection and Lottery dApps are already live, giving users real features before the mainnet. The presale is a major highlight. Almost $420 million has been raised so far. Coins are at $0.0015 in batch 30. Over 26.5 billion coins have already been sold, and there are more than 312,000 holders. Mining adoption is strong as well. The X1 mobile app has passed 3 million users, and 20,000 physical miners have been shipped. This shows wide traction in both hardware and software. Supporters point to the expected $0.05 listing price as the big reason demand is high. With referral rewards bringing new buyers and batches moving quickly, BlockDAG sits…

BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, SUBBD

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:07
5 min read
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Explore the top presale crypto list in 2025. Learn why BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD are gaining attention, with prices, stats, and user growth.

Many people are looking at early-stage coins where entry prices are still very low. The talk around potential upside makes the presale crypto list a hot subject. These presales often give more than just coins. They may include staking, referral programs, and unique features that build excitement before launch.

Right now, four names are pulling strong attention: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge (MAXI), Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Each one highlights different strengths, from working testnets to meme-driven growth to AI-backed tools. Here’s a look at why these coins are making headlines and how they fit into the presale crypto list for 2025.

1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet and Presale Success

BlockDAG is pushing ahead with its Awakening Testnet. The network now handles 1,400 TPS. It also supports account abstraction, giving developers easier ways to work on the chain. Through the BlockDAG (BDAG) IDE, builders can mint NFTs, create ERC20 coins, and test dApps directly. Unlike many projects that only share roadmaps, BlockDAG shows live delivery. Reflection and Lottery dApps are already live, giving users real features before the mainnet.

The presale is a major highlight. Almost $420 million has been raised so far. Coins are at $0.0015 in batch 30. Over 26.5 billion coins have already been sold, and there are more than 312,000 holders. Mining adoption is strong as well. The X1 mobile app has passed 3 million users, and 20,000 physical miners have been shipped. This shows wide traction in both hardware and software.

Supporters point to the expected $0.05 listing price as the big reason demand is high. With referral rewards bringing new buyers and batches moving quickly, BlockDAG sits at the top of the presale crypto list. Skipping this one may feel costly once the mainnet arrives.

2. Maxi Doge (MAXI): Meme Power With Structure

Maxi Doge takes inspiration from meme culture but uses a structured presale. Its branding follows Dogecoin, yet the model leans on scarcity, staged distribution, and staking that offers up to 135% APY.

By late September, MAXI was at $0.000259. The presale has raised about $2.5 million, showing early demand. Because the price rises in later rounds, many buyers look for early access before costs increase.

Maxi Doge is also building attention with targeted marketing, growing its supporter base. This mirrors moves used by earlier meme coins before listings. While it does not yet match the scale of BlockDAG, Maxi Doge gives a simple option for those looking for meme-backed demand. If its community holds strong, it could stand among the best crypto presales in 2025.

3. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Claims of Speed, Questions of Proof

Bitcoin Hyper promotes itself as a faster, more scalable network. The presale is strong, with HYPER priced at $0.012975 and raising over $18 million. Supporters focus on its claim of speed and smooth user experience as the main reasons for attention.

Still, the project has hurdles. Unlike BlockDAG, there is no public testnet yet. No live apps show how the system performs under load. For now, it has funding strength but not enough proof of delivery.

Even with those gaps, Bitcoin Hyper remains on many lists because of its fundraising and low-cost entry point. The presale gives an affordable way in, while the market waits for proof of its technical claims.

4. SUBBD (SUBBD): AI and the Creator Economy

SUBBD is building tools that blend AI and Web3 for creators and fans. Its presale price sits at $0.056525, with more than $1.1 million raised. The project focuses on subscription monetization, AI-driven features, and staking rewards up to 20% APY.

It also offers community-led tools such as creator rewards and treasury support. Price forecasts suggest SUBBD could pass $0.40 in 2025, with some calling for $1 in the long term. These are early guesses, but they highlight rising interest.

By centering itself on creators rather than memes or networks, SUBBD stands apart. Even with a niche focus, it is grouped with the top presales for 2025.

Which Coin Leads the Presale Crypto List

The presale stage is where early moves matter most. Each project here has its strengths. BlockDAG shows tested utility, a record-breaking presale, and real dApps live now. Maxi Doge brings meme energy with structure. Bitcoin Hyper has raised millions, but must prove itself further. SUBBD offers AI-backed tools that connect directly to creators.

For anyone following the presale crypto list, the question is not whether these names are worth watching, but which ones to weigh most. BlockDAG looks strongest now because it combines delivery with scale. Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD all add variety, giving a wider set of choices. The next test is which of them can turn presale buzz into long-term growth.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

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Source: https://coindoo.com/top-choices-for-presale-crypto-list-2025-blockdag-maxi-doge-bitcoin-hyper-and-subbd/

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