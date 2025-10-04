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The post SEC’s New Rules May Fast-Track Solana, XRP ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October 2025 is shaping up to be a big month for crypto markets, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces final deadlines on 16 exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. Unlike past waves, many of these proposals go beyond Bitcoin and Ether, targeting altcoins like Solana, XRP and Litecoin. This week on “Byte-Sized Insight,” we explore what makes this round of filings different, how the SEC’s stance may be shifting and what the potential approvals could mean for both investors and the broader crypto market. A new SEC era On Sept. 17, the SEC approved a set of “generic listing standards” for exchange-traded products tied to spot commodities, including digital assets. Analysts say the move may dramatically simplify the ETF approval process, reducing the need for case-by-case rule changes that had long slowed crypto’s path to mainstream financial products. The change comes against a different political backdrop than in previous years. Grayscale’s head of research, Zach Pandl, told Cointelegraph in the episode that the Trump administration’s arrival created momentum for regulatory clarity. “President Trump and the Trump administration came into office with a mandate from voters to bring regulatory clarity to the crypto industry in the US,” Pandl said. “It’s really been a whole-of-government effort. Whether it’s the White House or Congress or the SEC, it’s just responding to that message from voters.” Related: US government shutdown enters day 1: How is the SEC still functioning? He added that bipartisan support has given both businesses and investors confidence that crypto “is very much here to stay, for the long run in the US.” Demand beyond Bitcoin The key question is how much demand actually exists for altcoin ETFs. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart also noted in the episode that Solana and XRP stand out because of their existing futures… The post SEC’s New Rules May Fast-Track Solana, XRP ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October 2025 is shaping up to be a big month for crypto markets, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces final deadlines on 16 exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. Unlike past waves, many of these proposals go beyond Bitcoin and Ether, targeting altcoins like Solana, XRP and Litecoin. This week on “Byte-Sized Insight,” we explore what makes this round of filings different, how the SEC’s stance may be shifting and what the potential approvals could mean for both investors and the broader crypto market. A new SEC era On Sept. 17, the SEC approved a set of “generic listing standards” for exchange-traded products tied to spot commodities, including digital assets. Analysts say the move may dramatically simplify the ETF approval process, reducing the need for case-by-case rule changes that had long slowed crypto’s path to mainstream financial products. The change comes against a different political backdrop than in previous years. Grayscale’s head of research, Zach Pandl, told Cointelegraph in the episode that the Trump administration’s arrival created momentum for regulatory clarity. “President Trump and the Trump administration came into office with a mandate from voters to bring regulatory clarity to the crypto industry in the US,” Pandl said. “It’s really been a whole-of-government effort. Whether it’s the White House or Congress or the SEC, it’s just responding to that message from voters.” Related: US government shutdown enters day 1: How is the SEC still functioning? He added that bipartisan support has given both businesses and investors confidence that crypto “is very much here to stay, for the long run in the US.” Demand beyond Bitcoin The key question is how much demand actually exists for altcoin ETFs. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart also noted in the episode that Solana and XRP stand out because of their existing futures…

SEC’s New Rules May Fast-Track Solana, XRP ETFs

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:38
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

October 2025 is shaping up to be a big month for crypto markets, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces final deadlines on 16 exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. Unlike past waves, many of these proposals go beyond Bitcoin and Ether, targeting altcoins like Solana, XRP and Litecoin.

This week on “Byte-Sized Insight,” we explore what makes this round of filings different, how the SEC’s stance may be shifting and what the potential approvals could mean for both investors and the broader crypto market.

A new SEC era

On Sept. 17, the SEC approved a set of “generic listing standards” for exchange-traded products tied to spot commodities, including digital assets. Analysts say the move may dramatically simplify the ETF approval process, reducing the need for case-by-case rule changes that had long slowed crypto’s path to mainstream financial products.

The change comes against a different political backdrop than in previous years. Grayscale’s head of research, Zach Pandl, told Cointelegraph in the episode that the Trump administration’s arrival created momentum for regulatory clarity.

Related: US government shutdown enters day 1: How is the SEC still functioning?

He added that bipartisan support has given both businesses and investors confidence that crypto “is very much here to stay, for the long run in the US.”

Demand beyond Bitcoin

The key question is how much demand actually exists for altcoin ETFs. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart also noted in the episode that Solana and XRP stand out because of their existing futures markets, but he cautioned against expecting Bitcoin-level inflows.

“They will do decently well as far as flows and AUM go,” Seyffart said, “but the long-term growth story may lie in basket or index products.”

Pandl echoed that sentiment, pointing to Grayscale’s latest diversified index fund. “We’re encouraged not only to be bringing these single-asset ETPs to market, but also the first diversified index-based crypto ETP, a kind of one-stop shop solution for crypto exposure in a portfolio,” he said.

What comes next?

Seyffart said approval could open the floodgates for rapid product expansion, adding:

Whether October brings immediate market inflows or simply sets the stage for growth, analysts agree the regulatory environment has shifted. For the first time, altcoin ETFs appear closer than ever to mainstream US markets.

Listen to the full episode of “Byte-Sized Insight” for the complete interview on Cointelegraph’s Podcasts page, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And don’t forget to check out Cointelegraph’s full lineup of other shows!

Magazine: Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/altcoin-etfs-face-decisive-october-as-sec-adopts-new-listing-standards?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

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