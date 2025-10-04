Paxos Labs Co-founder: AI Agents May Become a Liquidity Driver for Stablecoins

PANews reported on October 4 that according to Cointelegraph, as the market value of stablecoins exceeded US$300 billion, Paxos Labs co-founder Bhau Kotecha said that artificial intelligence agents may become an "unknown factor" that can immediately transfer liquidity to the most efficient issuers and turn market fragmentation into an advantage. As new entrants join an increasingly diverse field—from dollar-backed leaders like Tether and Circle to synthetic assets like Athena and PayPal's PYUSD for consumer payments—questions are being raised about whether fragmentation could pose a problem for the industry. Bhau Kotecha, co-founder and head of Paxos Labs, said, "Fragmentation is a double-edged sword." With different models competing and issuing stablecoins tailored to their business, it has the potential to "create liquidity silos and user confusion, hindering adoption." However, he believes that artificial intelligence agents—autonomous programs that can make decisions and execute tasks like transactions or fund transfers without human intervention—can address this issue. PANews reported on October 4 that according to Cointelegraph, as the market value of stablecoins exceeded US$300 billion, Paxos Labs co-founder Bhau Kotecha said that artificial intelligence agents may become an "unknown factor" that can immediately transfer liquidity to the most efficient issuers and turn market fragmentation into an advantage. As new entrants join an increasingly diverse field—from dollar-backed leaders like Tether and Circle to synthetic assets like Athena and PayPal's PYUSD for consumer payments—questions are being raised about whether fragmentation could pose a problem for the industry. Bhau Kotecha, co-founder and head of Paxos Labs, said, "Fragmentation is a double-edged sword." With different models competing and issuing stablecoins tailored to their business, it has the potential to "create liquidity silos and user confusion, hindering adoption." However, he believes that artificial intelligence agents—autonomous programs that can make decisions and execute tasks like transactions or fund transfers without human intervention—can address this issue.