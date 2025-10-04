Plasma Joins Chainlink Scale for Advanced Stablecoin Applications

Plasma, an L1 blockchain for stablecoin infrastructure, has officially partnered with Chainlink, a renowned decentralized oracle ecosystem. Plasma has already integrated the Chainlink oracle service from its launch day. Today, it has announced to join Chainlink Scale as well. As Chainlink disclosed in its official press release, the development attempts to fortify the stablecoin infrastructure of Plasma and bolster its ecosystem adoption. Hence, the initiative underscores a key milestone for interoperable, data-rich, and scalable stablecoin applications, leading toward mainstream adoption.

Chainlink Scale and Aave Fuel Growth of Plasma’s Stablecoin Ecosystem

The integration of Chainlink Scale is the next step of their partnership that has turned into reality today. Chainlink Scale is a program that provides new blockchains opportunity to grow with efficient oracle infrastructure for rapid growth through subsidize on oracles. Additionally, Plasma, which has a strong stablecoin supply of more than $5.5B only a week after its rollout, is utilizing Chainlink oracles for verifiable market statistics and dependable cross-chain interoperability.

Simultaneously, Aave, a leading DeFi liquidity platform, is also live on Plasma to fuel its lending services with Data Feeds and Chainlink CCIP. In this respect, more than $6.2B has already been added into Aave via Plasma since its launch. This indicates the rapid traction of the ecosystem led by the growing data security and high performance of its stablecoin-optimized network.

Additionally, the blockchain of Plasma mainly focuses on the worldwide adoption of stablecoins, delivering zero-fee transactions, modifiable gas tokens, high-volume throughput, and confidential payments. Now merged with the Data Feeds and Streams of Chainlink, developers get access to sub-second pricing statistics for derivatives, payments, liquidity pools, and borrowing protocols via a robust oracle infrastructure. At the same time, the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) of Chainlink further broadens the utility of Plasma with secure and seamless stablecoin transactions across over sixty blockchains.

Positioning Plasma at Forefront of Global DeFi with Stablecoin Liquidity

According to Chainlink, the collaboration with Plasma and Aave denotes a critical development to drive the next DeFi advancement wave. In this respect, Plasma’s CEO and Founder, Paul Faecks, reinforced the growing use cases of stablecoins in crypto market. Adding to this, Johann Eid, the Chief Business Officer of Chainlink, stated that Plasma is unveiling the potential of new L1 chains in offering enterprise-level stablecoin infrastructure. Moreover, Aave Labs’ CEO and Founder, Stani Kulechov, mentioned that the comprehensive stablecoin liquidity, which is now secured by Aave, is expanding the high-throughput network of Plasma.