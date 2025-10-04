Coinbase Custody Set to Grow with Proposed OCC Charter

Coinbase has filed for a national trust charter with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The company aims to expand its custody and payments services under stronger federal oversight.

Coinbase emphasizes it will not become a bank but seeks regulatory clarity to strengthen trust and innovation.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has formally applied for a national trust charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

This step aligns the company with others like Circle, Paxos, and Ripple that are seeking similar federal approvals. According to Coinbase, the goal is to expand its operational scope under a transparent regulatory framework while maintaining compliance and security.

The move reflects Coinbase’s broader strategy to solidify its position in the evolving financial system. By obtaining a National Trust Company Charter, the exchange aims to extend its custody services and open pathways for future ventures such as digital payments and institutional financial products.

If approved, this charter would allow the company to operate with greater uniformity across states, reducing the regulatory fragmentation it currently faces.

Coinbase Plans To Connect Crypto With Traditional Finance

The company has been regulated since 2015 by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), which published its pioneering BitLicense guidance.

This supervision has helped facilitate high standards of operations for Coinbase Custody Trust Company (CCTC). The new OCC charter would not supplant current regulation but instead enable the company’s ability to target larger institutional clients nationwide.

Market expert Daniel Roberts wrote that the charter might enable the exchange to develop its products while assuring both clients and regulators of adherence at all costs.

The company remains committed to building infrastructure that can safely connect the crypto economy with mainstream finance. The move reflects a larger industry trend as firms move toward closer relations with federal regulators for long-term stability.

Coinbase Takes Step Toward U.S. Crypto Compliance

Coinbase has long supported consistent, clear crypto regulations in the United States. The company considers the OCC application as a natural progression of preparing for innovation’s compliant groundwork.

Though there is movement on the hill towards a comprehensive digital asset law, this proactive move by the exchange reflects its aim to have a role in defining that future.

In review of the application by the OCC, the exchange will engage with the agency thoroughly and attempt to resolve any issues or public commentary.

This milestone can be a turning point for the exchange, reinforcing its position as a prime intermediary between the conventional financial centers and the growing digital asset industry.

Also Read: CleanSpark Secures $100M Coinbase Credit Line for Growth: Report