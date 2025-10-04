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Explore how BlockDAG hit 1,400 TPS with EVM tools and almost $420M presale, while ADA holds $0.80 and XLM faces resistance. See why BDAG is a top trending crypto now.Explore how BlockDAG hit 1,400 TPS with EVM tools and almost $420M presale, while ADA holds $0.80 and XLM faces resistance. See why BDAG is a top trending crypto now.

ADA Holds $0.80, XLM Faces Resistance, but BlockDAG’s 1,400 TPS Testnet Puts It Among the Top Trending Crypto of 2025

Author: Blockchainreporter
Source: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 10:00
4 min read
Cardano
ADA$0.2103-7.35%
Stellar
XLM$0.2209-6.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000697--%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
BlockDAG

Cardano (ADA) continues to battle price pressure, trading just above key support zones, while Stellar (XLM) is encountering its own resistance challenges amid mixed market sentiment. Both networks maintain solid development foundations, yet price action often lags behind the expectations of their respective communities.

This is where BlockDAG is changing the conversation. Its Awakening Testnet has gone live, and throughput has surged to 1,400 transactions per second (TPS), a significant leap from previous test phases. With EVM compatibility, account abstraction, and live dApps already operational, BlockDAG (BDAG) is demonstrating infrastructure that’s ready for use today. For anyone scanning the top trending crypto options of 2025, this combination of speed, functionality, and adoption metrics sets BlockDAG apart.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Speed and Scalability

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet marks a major milestone, doubling network throughput from roughly 800 TPS in earlier stages to an impressive 1,400 TPS. This jump confirms that the network can manage real-world transaction loads instead of just theoretical benchmarks. The introduction of an account-based model, full EVM compatibility, and EIP-4337 account abstraction enhances user experience with smart wallets, gas sponsorship, and recovery features. 

Another critical feature is runtime upgradability, which enables the protocol to evolve without disruptive hard forks. Developers can now deploy dApps, mint coins, and test real features immediately, a level of readiness that few projects achieve at the presale stage.

BlockDAG

On the adoption side, BlockDAG’s presale has raised nearly $420 million, with over 26.5 billion coins sold. The current entry price remains accessible at $0.0015, while projections point to 3,746% ROI once it lists at $0.05. With 312,000 holders, more than 3 million active mobile miners, and 20,000+ hardware miners shipped, BlockDAG is scaling faster than most projects in their early phase. By pairing strong adoption with measurable technical achievements, BlockDAG has positioned itself as one of the top trending crypto projects of 2025, proving that speed, scale, and usability are already live.

Cardano Battles to Hold Support Near $0.80

The latest Cardano (ADA) updates show continued price struggles, with trading levels hovering between $0.80 and $0.81 and intraday fluctuations ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. ADA has slipped by around 9% in the past week and roughly 2.6% over the last month. Despite these dips, the annual performance remains strong, with gains exceeding 100%. Analysts highlight a critical support range between $0.73 and $0.71, which could lead to an upward push toward the $1.00 mark if maintained.

chart24642

Large holders have accumulated about 150 million ADA around the $0.85 zone, showing continued interest despite the short-term volatility. Beyond price action, Cardano’s ongoing research into scaling and security keeps it relevant among the top trending crypto projects. Its proof-of-stake model and large global community provide a layer of stability, making ADA a notable choice for those seeking a balance between steady development and moderate upside potential.

XLM Outlook: Resistance and Adoption Challenges

Stellar (XLM) is trading in the $0.36–$0.37 range, with intraday fluctuations from $0.35 to $0.37. Forecasts for 2025 remain varied, with conservative expectations placing prices around $0.40–$0.45 and more optimistic projections pointing toward $1.00 or higher if adoption accelerates. Some analysts predict growth in the 20–30% range, while others believe that Stellar’s payment partnerships could spark a more significant breakout.

BlockDAG246246

The network’s core strengths lie in cross-border payments and bridging fiat with digital assets, with long-term forecasts suggesting potential prices above $2 by 2030 if adoption continues to expand. While XLM is not without volatility, it remains part of many discussions about the top trending crypto for those who can tolerate higher risk in exchange for potentially higher rewards.

Final Thoughts

Cardano’s price remains under pressure near $0.80, and Stellar’s outlook shows both promise and uncertainty as it battles resistance around $0.37. Both are still part of the top trending crypto landscape, but their future performance is heavily tied to broader market conditions and adoption rates that may take time to materialize.BlockDAG, however, is already showing proof of delivery. The Awakening Testnet has achieved 1,400 TPS, doubled its earlier throughput, and introduced EVM alignment. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, millions of miners active, and unmatched presale momentum at $0.0015, it offers real infrastructure rather than future promises. For those evaluating the top trending crypto before listings go live, BlockDAG has proven itself a stronger growth candidate.

blockdag

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

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