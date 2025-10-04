Bitcoin Miner MARA Produced 736 BTC in September, Holds 52,580 BTC in Treasury

MARA Holdings (MARA) produced 736 BTC in September, up 4% from August, and won 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network, the company said in an update on Friday.
The company, which positions itself as both a miner and a bitcoin treasury operation, said it was a BTC net seller during the month, taking note of “digital asset management activities.”
Public data nevertheless shows that MARA’s bitcoin holdings rose from 50,639 BTC on Aug. 31 to 52,850 on Sept. 30.
MARA remains the second-largest publicly traded corporate bitcoin treasury, falling only behind Strategy’s 640,031 BTC stash.
MARA shares are down marginally in Friday U.S. trade.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/mara-holdings-produced-736-bitcoin-in-september-holds-52-580-btc-in-treasury