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The post Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 has been anything but quiet. While Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) continue to dominate headlines as the powerhouses of DeFi and smart contracts, a surprising name has been stealing the spotlight: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling at $0.0022 in its presale Stage 13 and is already 93.55% filled. Early buyers from Stage 1 have seen a 12% gain, while new investors still have a potential 36.36% gain before the planned launch price of $0.0030. That strong early performance is why many now consider LILPEPE a top coin to watch alongside the heavyweights ETH and SOL. Ethereum (ETH): The Original DeFi Giant Ethereum continues to set the pace for much of the cryptocurrency world. The network’s recent Dencun upgrade has improved efficiency for layer-2 scaling and lowered gas fees, keeping it central to DeFi and NFTs. Yet ETH is showing signs of market fatigue after years of growth. At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $3,990. Investors remain confident in its fundamentals but are realistic about the slower upside for a coin of this size. ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Solana (SOL): The Fast Lane for DeFi Solana has been recognized for its blazing-fast speeds and strong traction among developers, who are building DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. In several months of 2025, it even out-earned Ethereum on-chain revenues and captured higher DEX volumes. But the ride has been bumpy. At the time of writing, SOL trades at around $201 after a recent 15% pullback in its value over the past week. That dip reminds traders that even fast-rising platforms face volatility when the market mood shifts. SOL price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme with a Mission What sets Little Pepe apart is… The post Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 has been anything but quiet. While Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) continue to dominate headlines as the powerhouses of DeFi and smart contracts, a surprising name has been stealing the spotlight: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling at $0.0022 in its presale Stage 13 and is already 93.55% filled. Early buyers from Stage 1 have seen a 12% gain, while new investors still have a potential 36.36% gain before the planned launch price of $0.0030. That strong early performance is why many now consider LILPEPE a top coin to watch alongside the heavyweights ETH and SOL. Ethereum (ETH): The Original DeFi Giant Ethereum continues to set the pace for much of the cryptocurrency world. The network’s recent Dencun upgrade has improved efficiency for layer-2 scaling and lowered gas fees, keeping it central to DeFi and NFTs. Yet ETH is showing signs of market fatigue after years of growth. At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $3,990. Investors remain confident in its fundamentals but are realistic about the slower upside for a coin of this size. ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Solana (SOL): The Fast Lane for DeFi Solana has been recognized for its blazing-fast speeds and strong traction among developers, who are building DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. In several months of 2025, it even out-earned Ethereum on-chain revenues and captured higher DEX volumes. But the ride has been bumpy. At the time of writing, SOL trades at around $201 after a recent 15% pullback in its value over the past week. That dip reminds traders that even fast-rising platforms face volatility when the market mood shifts. SOL price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme with a Mission What sets Little Pepe apart is…

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:55
4 min read
Pepe
PEPE$0.000003178-4.99%
Solana
SOL$74.68-6.43%
Ethereum
ETH$1,872.06-5.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0001829-5.13%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The crypto market in 2025 has been anything but quiet. While Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) continue to dominate headlines as the powerhouses of DeFi and smart contracts, a surprising name has been stealing the spotlight: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling at $0.0022 in its presale Stage 13 and is already 93.55% filled. Early buyers from Stage 1 have seen a 12% gain, while new investors still have a potential 36.36% gain before the planned launch price of $0.0030. That strong early performance is why many now consider LILPEPE a top coin to watch alongside the heavyweights ETH and SOL.

Ethereum (ETH): The Original DeFi Giant

Ethereum continues to set the pace for much of the cryptocurrency world. The network’s recent Dencun upgrade has improved efficiency for layer-2 scaling and lowered gas fees, keeping it central to DeFi and NFTs. Yet ETH is showing signs of market fatigue after years of growth. At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $3,990. Investors remain confident in its fundamentals but are realistic about the slower upside for a coin of this size.

ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana (SOL): The Fast Lane for DeFi

Solana has been recognized for its blazing-fast speeds and strong traction among developers, who are building DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. In several months of 2025, it even out-earned Ethereum on-chain revenues and captured higher DEX volumes. But the ride has been bumpy. At the time of writing, SOL trades at around $201 after a recent 15% pullback in its value over the past week. That dip reminds traders that even fast-rising platforms face volatility when the market mood shifts.

SOL price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme with a Mission

What sets Little Pepe apart is its blend of meme culture with practical design. It is built as an Ethereum-compatible layer two dedicated to meme trading, offering zero-tax transactions, anti-bot protection, and cross-chain flexibility. The presale has already raised over $26.3 million out of a $28.7 million target and is now in Stage 13 at $0.0022 per token. Having passed a Certik audit and recently listed on CoinMarketCap, the project is gaining credibility fast. Community enthusiasm has been boosted by a $777k giveaway and a Mega Giveaway that rewards top presale buyers from Stages 12 to 17 with more than 15 ETH in prizes. From June to August 2025, LILPEPE even topped the ChatGPT memecoin trend charts, outpacing PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB in global search volume, proof that it has captured mainstream curiosity.

Comparing the Three

ETH and SOL remain the backbone of the market, but their massive market caps limit short-term upside. LILPEPE is still in its early stages and carries a higher risk, yet also higher growth potential. The token jumped from $0.0021 to $0.0022 between Stages 12 and 13, representing a 10% rise in a week, and early Stage 1 buyers have already doubled their stakes. Those entering now at Stage 13 still have a theoretical 36.36% upside by the time of launch if it lists at $0.0030. That relative growth curve is what makes LILPEPE stand out in 2025, even beside SOL and ETH.

Final Word

The buzz around Little Pepe shows that the next big story often starts small. With its presale nearly sold out, a completed Certik audit, a live CoinMarketCap listing, and community giveaways energizing its base, LILPEPE is shaping up as one of the most compelling new coins of the year. The projected 36.36% gain remains on the table for Stage 13 investors before the $0.0030 launch price, keeping many investors closely watching.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/top-coins-to-watch-little-pepe-lilpepe-towers-over-solana-sol-and-ethereum-eth-in-2025/

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