Neura — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Neura is a Layer 1 blockchain designed as a sovereign stack for stablecoins and global finance, offering high transaction speed and cross-chain interoperability.

The project is being developed by the Ankr team, which has previously raised over $32.9 million in funding.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

Go to the website, sign up, and connect your social networks. Then, in the Faucet section, request test tokens: Main page. Data: Neura. On the Bridge page, perform a bridge of test tokens from one network to another:

Bridge section. Data: Neura. Swap test tokens in the Exchange section and add liquidity to the pools:

Exchange section. Data: Neura. In the Leaderboard tab, track your stats and claim points: Leaderboard section. Data: Neura. Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and earn roles. You can also deploy a contract on Remix by following the official guide. Main page. Data: Neura.Bridge section. Data: Neura.Exchange section. Data: Neura.Leaderboard section. Data: Neura.