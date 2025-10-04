Neura — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

In this article:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Neura is a Layer 1 blockchain designed as a sovereign stack for stablecoins and global finance, offering high transaction speed and cross-chain interoperability.
The project is being developed by the Ankr team, which has previously raised over $32.9 million in funding.
In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.
- Go to the website, sign up, and connect your social networks. Then, in the Faucet section, request test tokens:
Main page. Data: Neura.
- On the Bridge page, perform a bridge of test tokens from one network to another:
Bridge section. Data: Neura.
- Swap test tokens in the Exchange section and add liquidity to the pools:
Exchange section. Data: Neura.
- In the Leaderboard tab, track your stats and claim points:
Leaderboard section. Data: Neura.
- Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and earn roles. You can also deploy a contract on Remix by following the official guide.
In the project’s testnet, you need to farm points that are awarded for completing various tasks such as claiming test tokens, bridging, and other activities. Additionally, you can farm roles in Discord.
Subscribe to the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.
Highlights:
- stay active in the testnet;
- farm roles.
If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
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