Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Move driven by client demand for nonstop risk management; trading to run via CME Globex with brief weekend downtime.Move driven by client demand for nonstop risk management; trading to run via CME Globex with brief weekend downtime.

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures in 2026

Author: CryptoPotato
Source: CryptoPotato
2025/10/04 05:49
3 min read
Movement
MOVE$0.01416-2.61%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has revealed plans to introduce 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options beginning in early 2026.

If approved, this will make it the first major U.S.-regulated exchange to offer around-the-clock access to crypto derivatives, aligning it with DeFi standards.

Rising Client Demand

The derivatives marketplace announced in a Thursday statement that, subject to regulatory green light, it plans to offer customers the ability to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week” starting in early 2026. The initiative is driven by growing user demand for continuous risk management and liquidity.

“While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.

The expanded operation hours will apply to CME’s suite of crypto products, including Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options. Trading will be available continuously via the CME Globex electronic platform, except for a two-hour maintenance window on weekends. On the other hand, weekend and holiday trades will be done on the next business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed in the same way.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said the development shows that traditional finance is quickly conforming to DeFi practices, stressing that it was “just the beginning.”

At a joint roundtable hosted by the SEC and CFTC this week, CEO Terrence Duffy said he expects demand for around-the-clock trading to grow, noting that crypto offers the clearest path to achieving it.

Other executives shared the same views, with Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher highlighting that markets should determine which assets are suited for continuous trading. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman explained that her firm is working toward 24/5 equities but still faces practical challenges.

Crypto Derivatives Hit Record Highs

CME’s initiative might attract institutions seeking the security of a regulated exchange while avoiding the limitations of standard market hours. If approved, it could position the platform ahead of offshore rivals that already run nonstop but operate with less regulatory oversight.

Meanwhile, the company’s crypto derivatives have reached new highs in 2025, with notional open interest hitting a record $39 billion in September. In August, average daily open interest rose by 95% from last year to 335,200 contracts, while average daily volume jumped 230% to 411,000 contracts. The exchange also reported a record of more than 1,010 large open interest holders across its crypto offerings.

The post CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures in 2026 appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Market Opportunity
Movement Logo
Movement Price(MOVE)
$0.01416
$0.01416$0.01416
+0.85%
USD
Movement (MOVE) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#DeFi#Futures#Options

You May Also Like

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

President Donald Trump has been on a lot of late-night posting sprees lately, and one of his biographers thinks it shows the president is spiraling from stress
Share
Rawstory2026/06/03 11:20
Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

BitcoinWorld Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data The Australian dollar (AUD) retreated from its multi-decade high
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 10:55
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02

Trending News

More

StakeStone Surges Over 500% To Shatter $1.6 Barrier In Historic Rally

Longs bear the brunt as $1.25B in crypto futures liquidations hit the market

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Cardano Or Solana? Expert’s Top Pick After ADA, SOL Dip 10%

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,672.68
$66,672.68$66,672.68

-0.94%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,856.00
$1,856.00$1,856.00

-3.08%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.28
$74.28$74.28

-2.76%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00096
$1.00096$1.00096

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2229
$1.2229$1.2229

+0.05%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage