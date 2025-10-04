Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
This conclusion affirms that multiomic Deep Learning (DL) models combining CTPA features and clinical data demonstrate superior performance to the PESI score for PE mortality prediction.This conclusion affirms that multiomic Deep Learning (DL) models combining CTPA features and clinical data demonstrate superior performance to the PESI score for PE mortality prediction.

AI for Risk Stratification: Multimodal DL Models Offer Enhanced Prognosis for Pulmonary Embolism

Author: Hackernoon
Source: Hackernoon
2025/10/04 00:15
8 min read
Sleepless AI
SLEEPLESSAI$0.02494-6.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.022651-18.36%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Abstract

  1. Introduction
  2. Methods
  3. Results
  4. Discussion
  5. Conclusions, Acknowledgments, and References

5. Conclusions

Multiomic DL models based on combined CTPA features and clinical variables demonstrated improved performance compared to PESI score alone for mortality prediction in PE. The addition of PESI to the multimodal model demonstrated only a marginal performance improvement, illustrating that AI-based models are sufficiently capable of survival prediction. The multimodal models similarly improved performance upon PESI alone in 30-day mortality risk estimation. Through NRI analysis, clinical and imaging data were both independently shown to contribute to improved performance of the multimodal model. These findings demonstrate the strength of a multimodal DL model in comparison to the current clinical standard of PESI, turning prognosis into an intelligent process that integrates greater clinical and imaging information. Additionally, we demonstrated concordance of our model with clinical indicators of mortality, such as RV dysfunction. Further analysis can shed more light on the connectedness of various risk factors with mortality in PE patients, and how this information can be leveraged for model development in survival prediction. However, the benefits of our model can only be confirmed by additional validation on larger and more diverse datasets, as well as prospective testing of the developed models.

\ Our study highlights the utility of DL-based models in prognostication and risk stratification in patients with PE. AI has the potential to improve the clinical workflow for radiologists and clinicians by providing rapid and accurate diagnostic and prognostic information. By offering timely yet accurate risk stratification for PE patients, AI may offer a substantial benefit to patients and providers by informing clinical decision-making, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Acknowledgments

None.

References

  1. Beckman MG, Hooper WC, Critchley SE, Ortel TL. Venous thromboembolism: a public health concern. American journal of preventive medicine. 2010;38(4):S495-S501.

    \

  2. Lewis AE, Gerstein NS, Venkataramani R, Ramakrishna H. Evolving management trends and outcomes in catheter management of acute pulmonary embolism. Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia. 2022;36(8):3344-3356.

    \

  3. Goldhaber SZ, Bounameaux H. Pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. The Lancet. 2012;379(9828):1835-1846.

    \

  4. Piazza G, Goldhaber SZ. Acute pulmonary embolism: part I: epidemiology and diagnosis. Circulation. 2006;114(2):e28-e32.

    \

  5. Aujesky D, Obrosky DS, Stone RA, et al. Derivation and validation of a prognostic model for pulmonary embolism. American journal of respiratory and critical care medicine. 2005;172(8):1041-1046.

    \

  6. Donzé J, Le Gal G, Fine MJ, et al. Prospective validation of the pulmonary embolism severity index. Thrombosis and haemostasis. 2008;100(05):943-948.

    \

  7. Ishwaran H, Kogalur UB, Blackstone EH, Lauer MS. Random survival forests. 2008;

    \

  8. Fox J, Weisberg S. Cox proportional-hazards regression for survival data. An R and S-PLUS companion to applied regression. 2002;2002

    \

  9. Katzman JL, Shaham U, Cloninger A, Bates J, Jiang T, Kluger Y. DeepSurv: personalized treatment recommender system using a Cox proportional hazards deep neural network. BMC medical research methodology. 2018;18(1):1-12.

    \

  10. Oren O, Gersh BJ, Bhatt DL. Artificial intelligence in medical imaging: switching from radiographic pathological data to clinically meaningful endpoints. The Lancet Digital Health. 2020;2(9):e486-e488.

    \

  11. Weikert T, Winkel DJ, Bremerich J, et al. Automated detection of pulmonary embolism in CT pulmonary angiograms using an AI-powered algorithm. European radiology. 2020;30:6545-6553.

    \

  12. Huang S-C, Kothari T, Banerjee I, et al. PENet—a scalable deep-learning model for automated diagnosis of pulmonary embolism using volumetric CT imaging. NPJ digital medicine. 2020;3(1):61.

    \

  13. Huang S-C, Pareek A, Zamanian R, Banerjee I, Lungren MP. Multimodal fusion with deep neural networks for leveraging CT imaging and electronic health record: a case-study in pulmonary embolism detection. Scientific reports. 2020;10(1):22147.

    \

  14. Liu W, Liu M, Guo X, et al. Evaluation of acute pulmonary embolism and clot burden on CTPA with deep learning. European radiology. 2020;30:3567-3575.

    \

  15. Yao J, Zhu X, Zhu F, Huang J. Deep correlational learning for survival prediction from multi-modality data. Springer; 2017:406-414.

    \

  16. Vale-Silva LA, Rohr K. Long-term cancer survival prediction using multimodal deep learning. Scientific Reports. 2021;11(1):13505.

    \

  17. Meyer G, Vicaut E, Danays T, et al. Fibrinolysis for patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism. New England Journal of Medicine. 2014;370(15):1402-1411.

    \

  18. Hofmanninger J, Prayer F, Pan J, Röhrich S, Prosch H, Langs G. Automatic lung segmentation in routine imaging is primarily a data diversity problem, not a methodology problem. European Radiology Experimental. 2020;4(1):1-13.

    \

  19. Harrell Jr FE, Lee KL, Califf RM, Pryor DB, Rosati RA. Regression modelling strategies for improved prognostic prediction. Statistics in medicine. 1984;3(2):143-152.

    \

  20. Leening MJ, Vedder MM, Witteman JC, Pencina MJ, Steyerberg EW. Net reclassification improvement: computation, interpretation, and controversies: a literature review and clinician's guide. Annals of internal medicine. 2014;160(2):122-131.

    \

  21. Kaplan EL, Meier P. Nonparametric estimation from incomplete observations. Journal of the American statistical association. 1958;53(282):457-481.

    \

  22. Grifoni S, Olivotto I, Cecchini P, et al. Short-term clinical outcome of patients with acute pulmonary embolism, normal blood pressure, and echocardiographic right ventricular dysfunction. Circulation. 2000;101(24):2817-2822.

    \

  23. Coutance G, Cauderlier E, Ehtisham J, Hamon M, Hamon M. The prognostic value of markers of right ventricular dysfunction in pulmonary embolism: a meta-analysis. Critical care. 2011;15:1-10.

    \

  24. Chaudhary K, Poirion OB, Lu L, Garmire LX. Deep learning–based multi-omics integration robustly predicts survival in liver cancer. Clinical Cancer Research. 2018;24(6):1248-1259.

    \

  25. Somani SS, Honarvar H, Narula S, et al. Development of a machine learning model using electrocardiogram signals to improve acute pulmonary embolism screening. European Heart Journal-Digital Health. 2022;3(1):56-66.

    \

  26. Tourassi GD, Floyd CE, Sostman HD, Coleman RE. Acute pulmonary embolism: artificial neural network approach for diagnosis. Radiology. 1993;189(2):555-558.

    \

  27. Soffer S, Klang E, Shimon O, et al. Deep learning for pulmonary embolism detection on computed tomography pulmonary angiogram: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Scientific reports. 2021;11(1):15814.

    \

  28. Elias A, Mallett S, Daoud-Elias M, Poggi J-N, Clarke M. Prognostic models in acute pulmonary embolism: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ open. 2016;6(4):e010324.

    \

  29. Cahan N, Klang E, Marom EM, et al. Multimodal fusion models for pulmonary embolism mortality prediction. Scientific Reports. 2023;13(1):1-15.

Figure

Figure 1. Data Analysis Workflow. This Central Illustration provides an overview of the data analysis workflow, including the proposed Pulmonary Embolism (PE) deep survival analysis framework.

\ Figure 2. Class Activation Maps (CAMs). Class activation maps (CAMs) highlight the image areas most important for PE detection model decision-making.

\ Figure 3. Performance of deep survival analysis models. Comparison of deep survival analysis models’ overall performance on different testing datasets.PESI = Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index. INSTITUTION1ts = internal test set. INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3 = external test set.

\ Figure 4. Kaplan-Meier curves. Kaplan-Meier curves for INSTITUTION1ts (left) and INSTITUTION2- INSTITUTION3 (right) with patients stratified into high- and low-risk groupsby the PESI-fused model. INSTITUTION1ts = internal test set. INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3 = external test set.

\ Figure 5. Feature Importance. Predictive ability of each clinical feature (left) and feature importance in AI model (right).INSTITUTION1ts = internal test set. INSTITUTION2-INSTITUTION3 = external test set.

\ Figure 6. Predicted risk distribution of external testing set. Figure (a) showcases 16 patients with RV dysfunction, 68.8% of which are high-risk, and Figure (b) demonstrates a high correlation between high-risk identification and mortality. (a) Diamonds represent PE patients with RV dysfunction. (b) Triangles represent mortality.

\ Table 1. Patient characteristics.

\ Detailed patient characteristics of PESI clinical variables used to calculate PESI score for each patient.

\ All continuous variables are reported as median (interquartile range), and all categorical variables are reported as number (%). Statistically significant p-values are bolded (p < 0.05). Deceased status is not a PESI clinical variable.

\ BP = Blood Pressure. PESI = Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index.

\ Table 2. Overall survival prediction performance.

\ Overall c-index values and corresponding 95% confidence intervals of PESI and prediction models.

\ INSTITUTION3 = INSTITUTION3. PESI = Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index. RSF = Random Survival Forest. INSTITUTION1 = INSTITUTION1. INSTITUTION1tr = training set. INSTITUTION1ts = internal test set. INSTITUTION2 = INSTITUTION2. INSTITUTION2- INSTITUTION3 = external test set.

\ Table 3. Short term survival prediction performance.

\ Short term (30-day) survival prediction performance as measured by c-index values and corresponding 95% confidence intervals of PESI and prediction models.

\ INSTITUTION3 = INSTITUTION3. PESI = Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index. INSTITUTION1 = INSTITUTION1. INSTITUTION1tr = training set. INSTITUTION1ts = internal test set. INSTITUTION2 = INSTITUTION2. INSTITUTION2- INSTITUTION3 = external test set.

\ Table 4. Net Reclassification Improvement (NRI) analysis.

\ Risk scores were calculated between imaging and multimodal (+Clinical), clinical and multimodal (+Imaging), and multimodal and PESI-fused (+PESI) models for each dataset.

\ INSTITUTION3 = INSTITUTION3. PESI = Pulmonary Embolism Severity Index. INSTITUTION1 = INSTITUTION1. INSTITUTION1tr = training set. INSTITUTION1ts = internal test set. INSTITUTION2 = INSTITUTION2. INSTITUTION2- INSTITUTION3 = external test set.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Zhusi Zhong, BS, a Co-first authors from Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA, and School of Electronic Engineering, Xidian University, Xi’an 710071, China;

(2) Helen Zhang, BS, a Co-first authors from Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(3) Fayez H. Fayad, BA, a Co-first authors from Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(4) Andrew C. Lancaster, BS, Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, 21205, USA and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, 21205, USA;

(5) John Sollee, BS, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(6) Shreyas Kulkarni, BS, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(7) Cheng Ting Lin, MD, Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, 21205, USA;

(8) Jie Li, PhD, School of Electronic Engineering, Xidian University, Xi’an 710071, China;

(9) Xinbo Gao, PhD, School of Electronic Engineering, Xidian University, Xi’an 710071, China;

(10) Scott Collins, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(11) Colin Greineder, MD, Department of Pharmacology, Medical School, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109, USA;

(12) Sun H. Ahn, MD, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(13) Harrison X. Bai, MD, Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, 21205, USA;

(14) Zhicheng Jiao, PhD, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA;

(15) Michael K. Atalay, MD, PhD, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI, 02903, USA and Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903, USA.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Market Opportunity
Sleepless AI Logo
Sleepless AI Price(SLEEPLESSAI)
$0.02494
$0.02494$0.02494
+1.42%
USD
Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#DEX#Index#Leverage

You May Also Like

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network has once again captured the attention of the crypto community following the latest update to its Base Mining Rate. Data shared by community sourc
Share
Hokanews2026/06/03 09:57
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
ETH Price Prediction: Targets $2,300 by May 2026 Despite Mixed Technical Signals

ETH Price Prediction: Targets $2,300 by May 2026 Despite Mixed Technical Signals

Ethereum trades at $2,122 with neutral RSI at 52.86. Technical analysis suggests potential rally to $2,300 resistance, though bearish MACD warns of consolidation
Share
BlockChain News2026/04/06 14:32

Trending News

More

Japanese Yen Pressures 160.00 Level Against Dollar as Markets Test Intervention Resolve

Pi Network Moves Toward Instant Global Mainnet Rollout

Pi Network’s Silent Strategy Explained: Why Building Matters More Than Hype

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,359.12
$66,359.12$66,359.12

-1.40%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,840.74
$1,840.74$1,840.74

-3.87%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$73.33
$73.33$73.33

-4.00%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00096
$1.00096$1.00096

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2113
$1.2113$1.2113

-0.89%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage