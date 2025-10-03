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The post Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is making a bold push back into the U.S. market with the launch of its new USAT stablecoin. To drive adoption, the company is teaming up with Rumble, a video platform with a strong U.S. user base. The move signals Tether’s ambition to challenge rivals like Circle’s USDC and …The post Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is making a bold push back into the U.S. market with the launch of its new USAT stablecoin. To drive adoption, the company is teaming up with Rumble, a video platform with a strong U.S. user base. The move signals Tether’s ambition to challenge rivals like Circle’s USDC and …

Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration

Author: CoinPedia
Source: CoinPedia
2025/10/03 15:49
3 min read
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Tether launches USAT with Rumble

The post Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is making a bold push back into the U.S. market with the launch of its new USAT stablecoin. To drive adoption, the company is teaming up with Rumble, a video platform with a strong U.S. user base. The move signals Tether’s ambition to challenge rivals like Circle’s USDC and PayPal’s PYUSD in a space that remains highly competitive.

Rumble Partnership as the Gateway

At the Token2049 event, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that Rumble will soon roll out a crypto wallet powered by Tether’s infrastructure. This wallet will directly support USAT, giving Rumble’s 51 million monthly active users, most of whom are in the U.S., easy access to the new stablecoin.

The integration builds on Tether’s earlier $775 million investment in Rumble, which secured the company a 48% ownership stake. With this partnership, Tether is betting that Rumble’s pro-crypto audience will help accelerate adoption in ways that traditional financial platforms cannot.

Why USAT Matters

Unlike Tether’s flagship USDT, which is widely used in global crypto markets but faces regulatory challenges in the U.S., the new USAT is designed specifically for the American market. It will be fully regulated and dollar-backed, giving it credibility in a region where compliance is essential for growth.

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By embedding USAT into a consumer-facing platform like Rumble, Tether hopes to normalize stablecoin use in everyday digital environments. If successful, this strategy could position USAT as more than just a trading tool; it could become part of how millions of Americans interact with money online.

A Shot at the U.S. Stablecoin Crown

The U.S. stablecoin space is already crowded, with Circle’s USDC enjoying strong institutional adoption and PayPal’s PYUSD aiming for mass-market reach. Tether’s challenge will be to carve out a distinct role for USAT and prove it can win over U.S. users.

Still, Tether’s approach is ambitious. By tying its stablecoin to a popular video streaming platform, the company is attempting to bridge entertainment, finance, and crypto in one ecosystem. If USAT gains traction, Tether could not only reestablish itself in the U.S. but also reshape how digital platforms integrate financial tools.

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FAQs

What is Tether’s new USAT stablecoin?

USAT is Tether’s new dollar-backed stablecoin designed specifically for the U.S. market, aiming to compete with rivals like USDC and PYUSD through regulated compliance.

Why is Tether launching a new stablecoin?

Tether is launching USAT to strategically re-enter the competitive U.S. market with a fully regulated product, distinct from its global USDT stablecoin.

What is the difference between USDT and USAT?

Unlike USDT, which is used globally, USAT is specifically designed for the U.S. market with a focus on regulatory compliance and integration with platforms like Rumble.

How can I use the USAT stablecoin?

Initially, USAT will be accessible through a new crypto wallet on the Rumble platform, allowing users to hold and transact with the stablecoin for everyday digital use.

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