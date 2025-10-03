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The Mono Protocol crypto presale has launched with tokens priced now at $0.0300. On its first day, the project raised $1.7 million.  Mono Protocol is building solutions for Web3 fragmentation, The post Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.The Mono Protocol crypto presale has launched with tokens priced now at $0.0300. On its first day, the project raised $1.7 million.  Mono Protocol is building solutions for Web3 fragmentation, The post Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300

Author: Crypto Ninjas
Source: Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/03 16:32
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The Mono Protocol crypto presale has launched with tokens priced now at $0.0300. On its first day, the project raised $1.7 million. 

Mono Protocol is building solutions for Web3 fragmentation, failed transfers, and cross-chain friction. These issues continue to slow adoption across decentralized finance. By linking its presale coin directly to features that reduce these barriers, the project aims to create a more dependable Web3 experience.

Tokenomics Structure of the Presale Token

The total initial supply of MONO is 141,252,439 tokens. Of this, 50% is reserved for the presale crypto stage. Liquidity receives 10% to support trading once the token lists. Another 10% is allocated to marketing, providing resources for growth and community expansion.

The team holds 5% of the supply, while governance and treasury also account for 5%. Strategic reserves, ecosystem incentives, user rewards, and the private round each receive 5%.

This distribution spreads tokens across access, liquidity, adoption, and rewards. For investors, the allocation shows a clear focus on coin presale participants.

Roadmap Toward Beta Release in 2025

Mono Protocol’s roadmap begins in Q2 2025 with technical foundation work. This includes chain abstraction, Liquidity Locks, fee abstraction, and security testing for settlement and execution.

In Q3 2025, the presale launch package will expand to audits and community initiatives through platforms like Telegram and Discord. A developer preview with SDK tools and a sample dApp will also be introduced.

By Q4 2025, the Beta release is scheduled. Unified balances will go live across major EVM layer-2 chains such as Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism, alongside early Solana integration. Liquidity Locks and MEV-protected routing will launch on mainnet, supported by dashboards for monitoring settlement data.

Features Driving the Presale Crypto Launch

Mono Protocol connects its token presale to features designed for real adoption. Execution bonds secure instant settlement, requiring solvers to lock MONO tokens as guarantees. This ensures transfers succeed and developers can deliver consistent app performance.

Universal gas payments allow fees to be paid in any token, removing the need to hold multiple native coins. Chain abstraction unifies balances into one account, reducing friction for users across different blockchains.

MEV protection prevents frontrunning and ensures fairer transactions. Developers also gain tools to configure fees, creating steady revenue streams that support long-term projects.

Early Momentum in the Crypto Pre Sales Market

At $0.0300 per token, Mono Protocol’s pre sale cryptocurrency has launched with strong interest. 

By addressing high gas fees, fragmented balances, and cross-chain delays, the web3 crypto presale introduces a framework designed for usability and trust. Its roadmap outlines clear milestones, and its tokenomics provide transparency for early buyers.

As blockchain adoption expands in 2025, Mono Protocol’s cryptocurrency presales model highlights how utility-focused tokens can support broader Web3 growth. With its focus on security, usability, and unified access, the presale coin positions itself as a project to watch.

Learn More about Mono Protocol

Website: https://www.monoprotocol.com/ 

X: https://x.com/mono_protocol 

Telegram: https://t.me/monoprotocol_official 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/monoprotocol/

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

The post Mono Protocol Presale 2025 Reaches Stage 9 As Token Price Hits $0.0300 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

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