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TLDR XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with [...] The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with [...] The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/03 15:15
3 min read
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TLDR

  • XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion
  • VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment
  • The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with XRP at the center of its strategy
  • Technical analysis shows XRP testing descending triangle resistance with potential targets at $4.06 and $5.60
  • Traders caution about overbought conditions and recommend waiting for confirmed support above $2.99 before entering positions

XRP pushed above $3 on October 2, marking a 3.3% gain in 24 hours. The token traded at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion.

xrp priceXRP Price

Trading volume reached $6.1 billion over the same period. The price jump came after a treasury announcement from VivoPower International.

VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, revealed it closed an additional portion of its $19 million equity raise. The company priced shares at $6.05, above market rates.

The funds will go toward scaling enterprise operations and XRP digital asset treasury activities. Part of the money will also pay down existing debt.

VivoPower has transformed from a sustainable energy company into what it calls a digital treasury firm. XRP sits at the core of this new business model.

The company stated the shift aims to increase long-term ownership and encourage investment in the XRP Ledger ecosystem. VivoPower also plans to expand blockchain-based applications.

Founded in 2014 and publicly traded since 2016, VivoPower operates across multiple regions. These include the UK, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Corporate Treasury Move Draws Attention

The decision marks a rare instance of a Nasdaq-traded corporation making XRP central to its reserve policy. Market observers view this as lending credibility to the digital asset among institutional players.

The announcement has fueled discussion about institutional adoption of XRP. Some analysts believe it strengthens the narrative around continued acceptance of the token.

XRP has climbed nearly 10% over the past week. The upward movement gained momentum following the October 1 announcement from VivoPower.

Technical Patterns Point to Key Levels

Chart analysis reveals XRP reached $3 in line with Elliott Wave projections. These forecasts had identified Fibonacci extension levels between $2.99 and $3.00.

Independent trader CasiTrades warned followers on social media not to buy into the breakout immediately. The trader suggested waiting for XRP to confirm support near $2.99 first.

Momentum indicators show the token may be entering overbought territory. This raises the possibility of price retests at lower support levels between $2.78 and $2.85.

A descending triangle pattern has contained XRP since July 2025. The recent push near $3.04 shows buyers testing the upper trendline of this formation.

Source: TradingView

A confirmed break above triangle resistance would open the path to $4.06 as the next target. Extended projections point to potential moves toward $5.00 and $5.60.

The daily chart shows XRP stuck inside the triangle for months. The 3-day timeframe reveals a continuation pattern following summer gains.

Support sits around $2.40, where demand has previously entered the market. The $2.80 level offers nearer-term support if the breakout attempt fails.

Resistance zones begin at $3.30 to $3.50, where the descending trendline meets prior highs. This area represents the immediate hurdle for further gains.

The current price stands roughly 20% below XRP’s all-time high of $3.84. That peak was set in January 2018.

The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.

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