Pi Network, launched in 2019 to democratize mobile mining, gathers millions of users. Yet, its token still has no real value, and its blockchain remains under control. Since the partial opening of its mainnet, the project oscillates between collective fascination and technical warning signs. Centralization, lack of transparency, invasive KYC... despite everything, enthusiasm does not wane. Why does such a controversial project continue to unite people?
L’article Community Hype Fuels Pi Network As Red Flags Grow est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
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