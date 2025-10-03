Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you want a clear read on XRP, start here, price sits near $2.97, and the SEC case is no longer in play. In August 2025 the regulator ended its action against Ripple, with Ripple agreeing to a $125 million settlement tied to unregistered securities sales. Legal clarity helps, but traces remain, from institutional caution to arguments over token classification that still mute excitement. Pepeto (PEPETO), arrives without that overhang, fully audited, a visible roadmap, and a community first pull that fits what an Ethereum Based Meme coin audience expects. XRP Price And Levels Now With The Ripple SEC Case Behind It XRP trades at $2.97 after a steady period. Liquidity looks healthy, but the setup is mixed, resistance near $3.20 to $3.50 is heavy, and failure to clear that band could keep price moving inside a sideways channel. Source : Coinmarketcap On policy, the SEC dismissal was a landmark, yet the settlement confirms Ripple carried legal risk. XRP can claim more clarity now, but headlines from the case still trail the brand, a shadow Pepeto does not face. Pepeto VS XRP, Clean Slate Audits And Early Leverage For An Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto has raised over $6.9 million at a presale price of $0.000000156, giving early buyers a highly asymmetric entry. Staking sits at 223% APY, so holders can grow stacks before any exchange listing goes live. After shipping a demo exchange, Pepeto cleared audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. That pairing delivers a security and trust edge that XRP only cemented later, and it had to do so under pressure. Pepeto also matches the 420 trillion max supply used by Pepe, while flipping the story. Pepe held P E P E, Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, and Pepeto leans into T for Technology and O for Opportunity,… The post XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you want a clear read on XRP, start here, price sits near $2.97, and the SEC case is no longer in play. In August 2025 the regulator ended its action against Ripple, with Ripple agreeing to a $125 million settlement tied to unregistered securities sales. Legal clarity helps, but traces remain, from institutional caution to arguments over token classification that still mute excitement. Pepeto (PEPETO), arrives without that overhang, fully audited, a visible roadmap, and a community first pull that fits what an Ethereum Based Meme coin audience expects. XRP Price And Levels Now With The Ripple SEC Case Behind It XRP trades at $2.97 after a steady period. Liquidity looks healthy, but the setup is mixed, resistance near $3.20 to $3.50 is heavy, and failure to clear that band could keep price moving inside a sideways channel. Source : Coinmarketcap On policy, the SEC dismissal was a landmark, yet the settlement confirms Ripple carried legal risk. XRP can claim more clarity now, but headlines from the case still trail the brand, a shadow Pepeto does not face. Pepeto VS XRP, Clean Slate Audits And Early Leverage For An Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto has raised over $6.9 million at a presale price of $0.000000156, giving early buyers a highly asymmetric entry. Staking sits at 223% APY, so holders can grow stacks before any exchange listing goes live. After shipping a demo exchange, Pepeto cleared audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. That pairing delivers a security and trust edge that XRP only cemented later, and it had to do so under pressure. Pepeto also matches the 420 trillion max supply used by Pepe, while flipping the story. Pepe held P E P E, Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, and Pepeto leans into T for Technology and O for Opportunity,…

XRP Price Prediction For 2025 After The SEC Case Win, And Why Pepeto Now Leads The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 14:50
4 min read
XRP
XRP$1.2447-2.00%
WINK
WIN$0.00001934-1.37%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Crypto News

If you want a clear read on XRP, start here, price sits near $2.97, and the SEC case is no longer in play.

In August 2025 the regulator ended its action against Ripple, with Ripple agreeing to a $125 million settlement tied to unregistered securities sales.

Legal clarity helps, but traces remain, from institutional caution to arguments over token classification that still mute excitement. Pepeto (PEPETO), arrives without that overhang, fully audited, a visible roadmap, and a community first pull that fits what an Ethereum Based Meme coin audience expects.

XRP Price And Levels Now With The Ripple SEC Case Behind It

XRP trades at $2.97 after a steady period. Liquidity looks healthy, but the setup is mixed, resistance near $3.20 to $3.50 is heavy, and failure to clear that band could keep price moving inside a sideways channel.

Source : Coinmarketcap

On policy, the SEC dismissal was a landmark, yet the settlement confirms Ripple carried legal risk. XRP can claim more clarity now, but headlines from the case still trail the brand, a shadow Pepeto does not face.

Pepeto VS XRP, Clean Slate Audits And Early Leverage For An Ethereum Based Meme Coin

Pepeto has raised over $6.9 million at a presale price of $0.000000156, giving early buyers a highly asymmetric entry. Staking sits at 223% APY, so holders can grow stacks before any exchange listing goes live.

After shipping a demo exchange, Pepeto cleared audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. That pairing delivers a security and trust edge that XRP only cemented later, and it had to do so under pressure.

Pepeto also matches the 420 trillion max supply used by Pepe, while flipping the story. Pepe held P E P E, Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, and Pepeto leans into T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the parts that speak to utility and future growth.

If Pepeto reaches only a slice of Pepe’s price, presale buyers could see life changing upside, and there is no legal overhang to slow that climb as the meme coin narrative spreads.

Price Paths For XRP And Pepeto Compared

Here is a simple side by side if each tag hits a notable mark:

Matching Pepe’s $0.000009701 (~62×)

 

Even if XRP doubles, Pepeto’s scaled entry makes the upside far more aggressive. Add 223 percent APY staking and the gap gets wider for anyone scanning the Best crypto to buy now in the meme coin lane.

Bottom Line, XRP Or Pepeto In 2025

XRP rebuilt credibility and moved beyond legal turmoil. Today it trades at $2.87 and is free of the SEC case that once threatened it, although older headlines still color sentiment. Pepeto is starting clean. Fully audited. Roadmap moving. Meme culture plus product. An entry price of $0.000000155. Staking, a demo exchange, and a story that nods to the OG Pepe while aiming higher, the mix that resonates with Ethereum Based Meme coin watchers.

Missing this crypto presale could be passing on the next breakout people mention for years, either as the win that made them fortunes or the miss that they still regret. Choose your side with care.

How To Buy Pepeto Today

Connect a MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Go to the official site at pepeto.io

Choose USDT, ETH, BNB, or a credit card to pay

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000156

Stake for 223% APY and hold as the project grows

To buy PEPETO, use the official website, https://pepeto.io . As listing draws closer, some may try to exploit the name with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel  

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-price-prediction-for-2025-after-the-sec-case-win-and-why-pepeto-now-leads-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now-debate/

Market Opportunity
XRP Logo
XRP Price(XRP)
$1.2439
$1.2439$1.2439
+1.77%
USD
XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#Leverage#Staking#Listing#Meme

You May Also Like

Iraq targets tripling its pipeline oil exports

Iraq targets tripling its pipeline oil exports

Iraq is planning to increase how much crude oil it exports through pipelines to 770,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 220,000 bpd within the next 75 days. The cabinet
Share
Agbi2026/06/03 13:23
Cayetano’s repeated refusal to convene Senate raises constitutional issue

Cayetano’s repeated refusal to convene Senate raises constitutional issue

COUP. Senators raised their hands to vote for the ouster of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, on May 11, 2026.
Share
Rappler2026/06/03 13:18
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

Ethereum Spot ETFs Extend Losing Streak to 16 Days With $90.1M in Outflows

Bitcoin Bulls Crushed: Sub-$70,000 Crash Flushes $428M In Longs

BitGo Launches Revolutionary Institutional Stablecoin Service for Major Financial Players

EUR/JPY Dips Below 186.00 on Intervention Fears, But Bullish Trend Holds

Euro Slides as Risk-Off Mood Grips Currency Markets

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,117.25
$67,117.25$67,117.25

-0.27%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,874.52
$1,874.52$1,874.52

-2.11%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.19
$75.19$75.19

-1.57%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00097
$1.00097$1.00097

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2442
$1.2442$1.2442

+1.80%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage