📊 Market Moves
💰 Bitcoin surged to around $119,000, its highest in weeks, after whales bought billions in BTC and ETH.
📈 Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Dogecoin also jumped 4–7%.
⚡ Volatility remains high though, with over $1.7B liquidations earlier in the week reminding traders of fragile sentiment.
⛏️ Mining companies shined in September, with their market caps climbing as consolidation and efficiency boosted investor interest.
🏛️ Regulation & Policy
📜 The SEC sent a rare no-action letter to a crypto startup, sparking hopes of a friendlier regulatory climate.
📊 Sixteen crypto ETF applications are under review, with decisions expected through October, covering Bitcoin and altcoins like Solana and XRP.
💼 The U.S. government shutdown forced regulators to furlough staff, with the SEC and CFTC operating at minimal levels.
💵 Tether introduced a new stablecoin USA₮, designed to comply with fresh U.S. rules.
🔒 Security
🚨 Japan’s SBI Crypto lost $21M in a hack, with investigations pointing to state-sponsored attackers.
🗳️ Politics & Industry
🏦 The White House withdrew key nominees for financial watchdog posts, leaving uncertainty around future oversight.
🧑🤝🧑 The Winklevoss twins openly embraced MAGA politics, sparking debate in the crypto community.
🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr highlighted that the 2025 stablecoin boom is strengthening the global role of the U.S. dollar.
🤣 Fun Fact
An athlete’s Instagram account was hijacked to promote a fake token scam, proving that in crypto, even sports stars can get caught in the drama.
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🚀✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025) ✨🚀 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46