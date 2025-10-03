Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
New York Senator proposes excise tax on crypto mining energy use, aiming to curb emissions, support households, and reshape the mining industry. New York has reignited debate on crypto mining after State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill to impose excise taxes on energy used by mining companies. The proposal, announced Wednesday, reflects increasing state-level […] The post New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.New York Senator proposes excise tax on crypto mining energy use, aiming to curb emissions, support households, and reshape the mining industry. New York has reignited debate on crypto mining after State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill to impose excise taxes on energy used by mining companies. The proposal, announced Wednesday, reflects increasing state-level […] The post New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 13:45
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

New York Senator proposes excise tax on crypto mining energy use, aiming to curb emissions, support households, and reshape the mining industry.

New York has reignited debate on crypto mining after State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill to impose excise taxes on energy used by mining companies. The proposal, announced Wednesday, reflects increasing state-level pressure to put proof-of-work mining operations under scrutiny due to concerns over the increased use of electricity and costs.

Bill Introduced to Address Rising Energy Burdens

Senate Bill S8518 was co-sponsored by Assemblymember Anna Kelles and Senator Liz Krueger. It aims to introduce a progressive tax on crypto mining companies depending on their annual electricity consumption. Under the plan, firms using up to 2.25 million kilowatt hours (kWh) per year will not have to pay any tax. However, for firms with consumption above this level would pay higher rates based on the level of consumption.

Related Reading: Interpol and Angola Shut Down 25 Illegal Crypto Mining Sites | Live Bitcoin News

The legislation sets a 2-cent tax for miners using 2.26 to 5 million kWh annually. Furthermore, it raises the rate to 3 or 4 cents for higher consumption brackets. Companies who used more than 20 million kWh a year would pay the top levy of 5 cents per kWh.

The funds raised under this model would be used to fund New York’s Energy Affordability Programs. These programs are meant to help low and moderate-income households who are experiencing increased costs of utilities. Krueger said the measure protects families from high electricity rates. Moreover, it requires companies to pay their fair share.

By concentrating on large-scale operators, the bill seeks to strike a balance between industrial expansion and household relief. Energy markets, supporters say, will also return to a state of fairness while discouraging miners from using excessive energy with the legislation.

Studies Warn Crypto Mining Could Hit 0.7% of Global CO₂ Emissions by 2027

According to the International Energy Agency’s latest reports, crypto mining and data centres consumed 2% of total global electricity demand in 2022. Demand is now projected to reach 3.5% by 2025, which will place further strain on national grids.

Mining also accounts for a large part of greenhouse gas emissions. It has been reported that the sector currently accounts for almost 1% of global carbon emissions. Analyses show that emissions could increase to 0.7% of global carbon dioxide emissions by 2027 if the expansion in mining is not curbed. These trends support regulatory efforts like that of New York, which look to reduce both environmental and social costs.

The energy cost of mining a single Bitcoin is a measure of the magnitude of the energy expenditure. By July 2025, the figure reached just under 854,400 kilowatt-hours, a massive increase from 104,741 kWh before the halving event in April 2024. This increase is a result of the increased complexity of mining, which demands more computational power and energy inputs.

The growing operational overhead is changing the mining industry, analysts said. However, smaller operators, who are unable to absorb new costs and meet environmental standards, may be liquidated. This may lead to further consolidation, with larger and better-capitalized players taking over the sector. The draft legislation illuminates the role of state-level regulation in shaping the future of worldwide mining markets.

The post New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC

You May Also Like

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP price extended losses and traded below $1.220. The price is now consolidating losses and faces hurdles near $1.2350 and $1.250. XRP price started another decline
Share
NewsBTC2026/06/03 11:48
Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

BitcoinWorld Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows Silver prices (XAG/USD) slipped below the $75.00 mark during Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 11:35
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

MAGA fans flip out on Trump for praising Senate leader: 'Why are you thanking Thune?'

FACT CHECK: No Supreme Court order blocking Dela Rosa’s ICC arrest

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Bitcoin Dips Below $66,000: Market Context and Key Levels to Watch

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,212.05
$67,212.05$67,212.05

-0.13%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,873.69
$1,873.69$1,873.69

-2.15%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.86
$74.86$74.86

-2.00%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2334
$1.2334$1.2334

+0.91%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage