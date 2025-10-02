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Crypto markets in 2025 are thriving, and blue-chip tokens like Solana (SOL) continue to perform strongly, with SOL trading around $240 and cementing itself as one of the leading Layer-1 networks. Yet, despite Solana’s proven track record and its growing DeFi and NFT ecosystem, whales are beginning to rotate some of their capital into Ozak […] The post Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Crypto markets in 2025 are thriving, and blue-chip tokens like Solana (SOL) continue to perform strongly, with SOL trading around $240 and cementing itself as one of the leading Layer-1 networks. Yet, despite Solana’s proven track record and its growing DeFi and NFT ecosystem, whales are beginning to rotate some of their capital into Ozak […] The post Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 15:44
5 min read
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Crypto markets in 2025 are thriving, and blue-chip tokens like Solana (SOL) continue to perform strongly, with SOL trading around $240 and cementing itself as one of the leading Layer-1 networks. Yet, despite Solana’s proven track record and its growing DeFi and NFT ecosystem, whales are beginning to rotate some of their capital into Ozak AI, a presale project currently priced at just $0.012 per token. With over $3.4 million raised in Stage 6, Ozak AI is attracting significant attention as whales seek outsized returns that established tokens like Solana can no longer provide.

Solana’s Strength—and Its Limits

Solana has earned its place as one of the most credible projects in the industry. Known for its high throughput, low transaction fees, and developer-friendly ecosystem, it is home to some of the fastest-growing DeFi and gaming platforms. Trading near $240, SOL has support around $220, $200, and $185, with resistance at $260, $280, and $300. Analysts see it potentially climbing toward the $300 mark as adoption continues.

For whales, Solana remains a safe, credible bet—but its growth trajectory is constrained by its size. A $500 allocation buys just over 2 SOL, which could grow to around $681 if the token reaches $300. While respectable, this kind of return pales in comparison to the exponential upside available in early-stage projects.

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Next 500X AI Altcoin

Ozak AI: Presale Opportunity With 100x Potential

Ozak AI is emerging as a compelling alternative for whales chasing transformative gains. Designed to merge artificial intelligence and blockchain, Ozak AI aims to deliver hedge-fund-grade predictive insights in real time, using lightning-fast 30ms market signals. This technology is intended to democratize access to data-driven trading tools, giving both retail and institutional investors an edge.

At its current presale price of $0.012, a $500 investment secures 41,666 OZ tokens. If Ozak AI reaches just $0.10, that allocation would be worth $4,166. At $0.50, it would be $20,833, and if it climbs to $1.20 by 2026, the same stake could reach $50,000. These kinds of multiples explain why whales are rotating funds from established assets like Solana into Ozak AI presale.

Ozak AI’s Whale Accumulation and Market Confidence

Whale movements are often seen as signals of confidence in emerging projects. Reports suggest that several large ETH and BTC holders are buying millions of OZ tokens during presale stages. This accumulation not only creates scarcity but also validates Ozak AI’s potential in the eyes of retail investors.

Whales recognize that while Solana may offer steady growth, Ozak AI represents an asymmetric risk-to-reward opportunity. By allocating even a small portion of their portfolios to Ozak AI, they position themselves for potential 50x to 100x returns—something that’s far less likely with Solana at its current market capitalization.

Ozak AI’s Partnerships Strengthening Ozak AI

Another reason whales are confident in Ozak AI is its strong lineup of partnerships. Collaborations with Perceptron Network (@PerceptronNTWK), which operates more than 700,000 active nodes, ensure Ozak AI has the infrastructure for scalability. Partnerships with SINT and HIVE add further value: SINT contributes autonomous AI agents and cross-chain execution, while HIVE integrates blockchain data APIs with Ozak’s predictive signals. These alliances move Ozak AI beyond speculation, giving it the kind of real-world foundation that investors seek when evaluating long-term potential.

The movement of capital from Solana to Ozak AI highlights an important trend in crypto investing. Established assets like Solana provide security but limited upside. Newer projects like Ozak AI, especially during presale stages, offer a rare chance to multiply small allocations into life-changing sums. By rotating funds, whales are balancing their portfolios—keeping exposure to credible Layer-1s while also chasing exponential gains in disruptive presales.

Solana at $240 remains a strong and credible investment, but its upside is capped compared to early-stage opportunities. Ozak AI, priced at just $0.012 in Stage 6 of its presale, has already raised over $3.4 million and is attracting whales eager for 100x potential. Backed by partnerships with Perceptron Network, SINT, and HIVE, and driven by a mission to fuse AI and blockchain, Ozak AI offers both utility and exponential upside. For investors watching whale behavior, the message is clear: while Solana is stable, Ozak AI is where the next wave of transformative gains may come from in 2025 and beyond.

About Ozak AI 

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides a technology platform that specializes in predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized network technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto enthusiasts and businesses make the correct decisions.

For more, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter : https://x.com/ozakagi

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

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