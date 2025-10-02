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By Q3 2025, ’s DeFi ecosystem hit $8.6 billion TVL, dominating headlines. But while Solana’s numbers are impressive, the real question for investors is this: will you chase yesterday’s winner, or secure a position in , which analysts say could deliver a 6,500% ROI by 2026? If Solana’s Speed Amazes You, Why Aren’t You Looking […] The post Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.By Q3 2025, ’s DeFi ecosystem hit $8.6 billion TVL, dominating headlines. But while Solana’s numbers are impressive, the real question for investors is this: will you chase yesterday’s winner, or secure a position in , which analysts say could deliver a 6,500% ROI by 2026? If Solana’s Speed Amazes You, Why Aren’t You Looking […] The post Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 15:27
3 min read
DeFi
DEFI$0.0001831-3.83%
Sleepless AI
SLEEPLESSAI$0.02518-2.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.05811-4.17%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

By Q3 2025, ’s DeFi ecosystem hit $8.6 billion TVL, dominating headlines. But while Solana’s numbers are impressive, the real question for investors is this: will you chase yesterday’s winner, or secure a position in , which analysts say could deliver a 6,500% ROI by 2026?

If Solana’s Speed Amazes You, Why Aren’t You Looking at Lyno’s 97% Arbitrage Edge?

Solana’s growth story is strong, but Lyno AI isn’t competing on the same terms. It’s reshaping the game by linking Solana and to capture 97% of tokenized stock arbitrage through lightning-fast flash loans. For retail traders, this isn’t just an upgrade — it’s access to profit models once locked behind institutional doors.

Early Bird Presale at $0.05 — Or Will You Wait Until Everyone Else Is Buying at $0.10?

The Lyno AI presale is moving quickly: 806,644 tokens sold, raising $40,332 already. Early Bird buyers secure tokens at $0.05, but the price rises to $0.055 next — before hitting $0.10. Delay, and you’ll be buying at double the price.

And for those who move decisively: invest $100+ and you’re entered into a 100,000-token giveaway, split across ten winners.

Institutions Don’t Want You to Have This: AI Arbitrage at Retail Speed

Lyno AI’s autonomous bots scan 15+ blockchains in milliseconds, executing trades before humans even see the opportunity. Features include live price feeds, flash loans, automated risk management, and community governance — giving power directly to token holders. This isn’t theory, it’s execution that dismantles institutional monopolies.

6,500% ROI Projection — So Why Would You Bet on “Safe” Coins With Lower Growth?

Avalanche. Fantom. Even Polygon. They all had their moonshots. But Lyno AI’s predicted 6,500% ROI isn’t based on speculation alone — it’s grounded in audited contracts and a working arbitrage model. The choice is stark: settle for modest returns, or seize a presale that could redefine wealth creation in 2025–2026.

Still Waiting? You Already Missed Solana’s 13,000% — How Many More Chances Will You Let Pass?

Investors who missed the 6,500% rally of Polygon or the 13,000% explosion of Solana are staring at history’s repeat. Lyno AI is not another meme coin; it’s audited, AI-powered, and backed by serious arbitrage innovation.

The Early Bird presale at $0.05 won’t last. The next round climbs, and so will demand. If you want a share of the next wave of crypto giants, the only question is whether you’ll still be watching from the sidelines when it happens.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

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