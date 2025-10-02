Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects. Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public. “By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said. “On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added. DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook) ‘Everyone should be watching now’ The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption. “For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the… The post Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects. Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public. “By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said. “On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added. DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook) ‘Everyone should be watching now’ The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption. “For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the…

Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:03
5 min read
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.01427+0.42%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects.

Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public.

“By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said.

“On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added.

DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook)

‘Everyone should be watching now’

The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption.

“For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the infrastructure to deliver it,” Lim said.

As part of the pilot, BCP will provide DPWH with a one-year complimentary subscription to Integrity Chain, including technical support, training, and cybersecurity measures in full compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The launch at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) drew participation from major international development and lending agencies, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Korean Eximbank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the World Bank’s Road Transport and Country Operations. These institutions are funders of the DPWH’s flagship “Build Better More” projects under the Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Clusters, which will be the first to be recorded on-chain.

Back to the top ↑

‘Change shouldn’t wait for politics or budgets’

BayaniChain Ventures (BYC), the platform developer, is spearheading the deployment.

“The signing with Department of Public Works and Highways and launch of Integrity Chain, led by the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, reflects everything we stand for,” Gelo Wong, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of BYC Ventures, said in a LinkedIn post.

“For too long, corruption has burdened our people, eroded trust, and left communities behind. BYC (BayaniChain Ventures) was built to prove that technology can serve the people first. Integrity Chain’s first phase with DPWH’s PHP500 billion ($8.6 billion) Foreign Assisted Programs is launching at ZERO cost to government, funded by us and NGOs, because change shouldn’t wait for politics or budgets,” he said.

“Every move we make asks one question: how will this impact the people? Today, we take another step toward making accountability a system.”

The Integrity Chain launch which gathered more than 50 institutions, including business leaders, academics, professional organizations, civil society, and faith-based groups. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook)

Back to the top ↑

Guardrails of accountability

Lim framed the system as a safeguard. A Bitdigest report quoted Lim saying that for too long, public works have suffered from leakages, falsified milestones, and tampered records. He said that by anchoring every peso and every project on a ledger verified by many and not hidden by a few, the group is building the guardrails of accountability.

Governance Consultant Ida Tiongson added, “Blockchain is governance by design. It has accountability and transparency at its core, and this is exactly what the country needs. Integrity Chain takes these principles and makes them operational in government, ensuring that every project has the safeguards that citizens demand.”

Technical foundation

BYC Ventures CEO Paul Soliman explained the infrastructure underpinning the project, saying, “By leveraging blockchain through Lumen and Prismo, we are not just digitizing records, we are securing trust. Every budget release, contract, and milestone logged here cannot be altered or erased. For the first time, DPWH projects will be open to civic validation and citizen verification.”

Wong, meanwhile, described the broader scope: “What we are launching with DPWH is not just for one agency. This is progress that opens the door for other departments, regulators, and local governments to adopt blockchain as the backbone of accountability.”

Back to the top ↑

Blockchain as deterrent to tampering

The initiative follows recent controversies on the alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

“In the context of the ongoing flood control probe, blockchain would not only have preserved the integrity of DPWH’s documents, but also given investigators and citizens transparent access to the original, untampered versions,” Wong said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Every budget allocation, procurement contract, and flood control project record could have been time-stamped, immutable, and verifiable by anyone with access. Instead of relying on physical files that can be misplaced or intentionally removed, blockchain ensures a permanent, tamper-proof ledger of government records,” he added.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: The Philippines is at the forefront of blockchain tech adoption

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/philippines-dpwh-aims-to-fight-graft-with-blockchain/

Market Opportunity
PUBLIC Logo
PUBLIC Price(PUBLIC)
$0.01427
$0.01427$0.01427
+1.85%
USD
PUBLIC (PUBLIC) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#On-chain#Lending

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

TLDR Metaplanet bought 5,075 BTC in Q1 2026 for ~$398 million at an average price of ~$78,000–$79,898 per coin. Total holdings now stand at 40,177 BTC, valued at
Share
Coincentral2026/04/02 18:44
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Top Crypto to Watch Right Now? Experts Highlight This Altcoin Under $1

Top Crypto to Watch Right Now? Experts Highlight This Altcoin Under $1

The digital asset market is currently moving through a silent transition. While many traders are focused on the price swings of large coins, a specific group of
Share
Techbullion2026/04/02 20:11

Trending News

More

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock; Dips as New MAI AI Suite Signals Direct Push Against OpenAI

Bitcoin Below $70K: Why the Market Is Questioning Corporate Treasury Demand

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

Can You Buy 2026 World Cup Tickets with Bitcoin? Visa Payments and MEXC Card Explained

Borderless Capital’s $570K MNT Investment Becomes Portfolio Cornerstone

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,733.69
$66,733.69$66,733.69

-0.84%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,872.78
$1,872.78$1,872.78

-2.20%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.84
$74.84$74.84

-2.02%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00102
$1.00102$1.00102

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2367
$1.2367$1.2367

+1.18%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage