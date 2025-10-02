While the American economy wavers, bitcoin surprises with its unexpected strength. On October 2, the crypto nearly touched 119,451 dollars, reaching its highest level since mid-August. This surge, far from being anecdotal, fits into a tense macroeconomic context, marked by a deterioration in the job market. For investors, economic weaknesses fuel hopes for a monetary shift, giving momentum back to risky assets. L’article Bitcoin Gains Strength As Job Market Falters est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. While the American economy wavers, bitcoin surprises with its unexpected strength. On October 2, the crypto nearly touched 119,451 dollars, reaching its highest level since mid-August. This surge, far from being anecdotal, fits into a tense macroeconomic context, marked by a deterioration in the job market. For investors, economic weaknesses fuel hopes for a monetary shift, giving momentum back to risky assets. L’article Bitcoin Gains Strength As Job Market Falters est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.