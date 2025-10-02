Nasdaq-Listed SUI Group to Launch Two Stablecoins with Ethena

Nasdaq-listed SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch suiUSDe and USDi stablecoins, boosting Sui blockchain liquidity and treasury innovation.

SUI Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury company, has announced plans to launch two stablecoins on the Sui blockchain. The initiative represents the first time in history a publicly traded treasury stock is going directly into the stablecoin sector. The group will collaborate with Ethena, who issues USDe, to get the new products to market.

SUI Group Introduces suiUSDe and USDi Stablecoins

According to The Information, SUI Group will launch two stablecoins before the end of 2025 – suiUSDe and USDi. The first suiUSDe will give yield to holders, and the other USDi won’t pay yield. Both are intended to make the Sui ecosystem less reliant on Circle’s USDC, and increase liquidity options.

Ethena, the partner behind this project, has built USDe into the third-largest and fastest-growing USD-denominated asset in the digital finance space. Its protocol has already surpassed $14.8 billion in total value locked. It also has one of the largest user bases in DeFi and its integrations across major exchanges and blockchain applications.

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The launch will make SUI the first non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain to host native high-yield stablecoins. These coins will piggyback off Ethena’s infrastructure and have the treasury of SUI Group support them. Officials said this combination should make stability, low transaction costs, and integration across the Layer 1 network possible.

SUI Group pointed out some of the benefits of the initiative. These include an industry-first collaboration between a public treasury stock, a blockchain foundation, and a stablecoin issuer. The company also pointed to capital efficiency, since the launch of the stablecoins is being done at minimal cost. Net revenue from reserves will be used to strengthen SUI Group’s treasury and balance sheet.

Stablecoin Launch Positions SUI Group as Ecosystem Hub

SUI Group Chairman Marius Barnett said the company is moving beyond its traditional role as a treasury. He spoke about this vision of establishing a “next-generation SUI Bank” that acts as a liquidity center for the ecosystem. He argued that stablecoin adoption will open up new revenue streams and strengthen shareholder value.

Barnett emphasized that the partnership with Ethena as well as the Sui Foundation, illustrates a long-term commitment to building scalability in infrastructure. He pointed out that the initiative would help drive liquidity, improve utility, and add long-term value to the Sui blockchain.

Industry observers consider this an important milestone for corporate participation in stablecoin markets. With SUI Group being publicly traded, its foray into Stablecoin issuance could provide more impetus for other publicly traded firms to attempt similar moves. Analysts argue the move lends credence to stablecoin adoption at a time of growing, heightened regulatory oversight in the United States.

Still, the questions remain regarding the market risks. Critics say stablecoin projects will need to overcome compliance, reserve transparency, and integration challenges if they want to preserve trust. Observers also note that competition from Circle and Tether is still excellent.

Despite all of these concerns, the project highlights a change in digital asset treasuries. By merging the speed of stuff like blockchain with the stability of the dollar, SUI Group is positioning itself as a financial innovator as well as one that builds liquidity. If successful, the initiative may also have an impact on how future assets are structured and managed, and potentially liquidated, within on-chain markets.

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