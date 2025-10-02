Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam

TLDR

Disney’s official Instagram accounts were hacked on October 1, 2025, by an unknown entity posting fake cryptocurrency content

Hackers promoted a fraudulent coin called “Disney Solana” that did not exist, tricking fans into investing

Victims lost hundreds to thousands of dollars within minutes as the fake coin’s market cap dropped from $60,000 to $7,000

The scam spread rapidly across social media platforms including Reddit and X, with users sharing screenshots of the fake posts

Disney has removed the fraudulent posts and is investigating the breach, though the company has not officially confirmed details

Disney’s official Instagram accounts were compromised on October 1, 2025, in a coordinated hack that resulted in fans losing thousands of dollars. The breach occurred during the early morning hours when hackers posted content promoting a fake cryptocurrency.

The fraudulent posts advertised a coin called Disney Solana. This cryptocurrency did not exist and was created solely to scam Disney fans who trusted the official accounts.

Fans Report Major Financial Losses

Users began reporting financial losses within minutes of the posts going live. Reddit user u/Lulu_1108 documented the scam on r/Disneyland, explaining how the fake coin’s market cap dropped rapidly.

The user wrote that the coin started at a $60,000 market cap before plunging to $7,000 in minutes. According to their post, someone made approximately $50,000 in 30 minutes by scamming Disney fans.

Individual victims reported losses ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars. The speed of the scam caught many fans off guard as they scrolled through their morning social media feeds.

X user @ImaginativeArt shared screenshots of the now-deleted posts. The fake content included a fabricated logo and instructions for purchasing the nonexistent coin.

The posts appeared authentic because they came from verified Disney accounts. This made it difficult for fans to distinguish between legitimate content and the fraudulent cryptocurrency promotion.

Scam Spreads Across Social Media

The fake Disney Solana posts spread quickly across multiple platforms. Reddit threads and X discussions about the hack began trending within hours of the initial breach.

Fans shared screenshots and warnings as they realized the posts were fraudulent. Social media users attempted to alert others before more people fell victim to the scam.

Disney has not officially confirmed details about the breach. However, the company removed the fraudulent posts and is reportedly investigating the incident.

Cybersecurity experts note that scams exploiting popular brands are becoming more common. Even cautious investors can fall victim when trusted accounts are compromised.

The rapid circulation of the fake posts demonstrates how quickly misinformation spreads. The combination of a beloved brand and promises of financial gain created perfect conditions for the scam to succeed.

Disney fans who believed the cryptocurrency was legitimate invested their money based on trust in the official accounts. The hackers exploited this trust to steal funds before the posts could be taken down.

The post Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam appeared first on CoinCentral.