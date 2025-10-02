Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam

Disney’s official Instagram accounts were compromised on October 1, 2025, in a coordinated hack that resulted in fans losing thousands of dollars. The breach occurred during the early morning hours when hackers posted content promoting a fake cryptocurrency.
The fraudulent posts advertised a coin called Disney Solana. This cryptocurrency did not exist and was created solely to scam Disney fans who trusted the official accounts.
Users began reporting financial losses within minutes of the posts going live. Reddit user u/Lulu_1108 documented the scam on r/Disneyland, explaining how the fake coin’s market cap dropped rapidly.
The user wrote that the coin started at a $60,000 market cap before plunging to $7,000 in minutes. According to their post, someone made approximately $50,000 in 30 minutes by scamming Disney fans.
Individual victims reported losses ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars. The speed of the scam caught many fans off guard as they scrolled through their morning social media feeds.
X user @ImaginativeArt shared screenshots of the now-deleted posts. The fake content included a fabricated logo and instructions for purchasing the nonexistent coin.
The posts appeared authentic because they came from verified Disney accounts. This made it difficult for fans to distinguish between legitimate content and the fraudulent cryptocurrency promotion.
The fake Disney Solana posts spread quickly across multiple platforms. Reddit threads and X discussions about the hack began trending within hours of the initial breach.
Fans shared screenshots and warnings as they realized the posts were fraudulent. Social media users attempted to alert others before more people fell victim to the scam.
Disney has not officially confirmed details about the breach. However, the company removed the fraudulent posts and is reportedly investigating the incident.
Cybersecurity experts note that scams exploiting popular brands are becoming more common. Even cautious investors can fall victim when trusted accounts are compromised.
The rapid circulation of the fake posts demonstrates how quickly misinformation spreads. The combination of a beloved brand and promises of financial gain created perfect conditions for the scam to succeed.
Disney fans who believed the cryptocurrency was legitimate invested their money based on trust in the official accounts. The hackers exploited this trust to steal funds before the posts could be taken down.
The post Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam appeared first on CoinCentral.
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