Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now

TLDR :

Pi Network deploys DEX and AMM features on Testnet to let developers test DeFi tools with Test-Pi before Mainnet rollout.

Token creation is now possible on Pi Testnet, enabling developers to build test assets while Mainnet remains restricted.

Pi Wallet interface connects users to Testnet features, helping Pioneers learn DeFi functions safely with Test-Pi.

Pi Network focuses on real utility for tokens, discouraging memecoins by requiring stronger use-case rules on Mainnet.



Pi Network has introduced new decentralized finance features on its blockchain’s Testnet.

The rollout includes a decentralized exchange, automated market maker pools, and token creation tools. These functions are not yet available on the Mainnet, where Pi transactions occur. Instead, users can experiment in a controlled environment with Test-Pi and dummy tokens.

The approach is designed to give developers and Pioneers a safe way to understand DeFi mechanics before wider deployment.

Pi DEX and AMM Liquidity Pools Go Live

According to a Pi Network announcement, the Testnet now hosts decentralized exchange and AMM liquidity pool functions. This setup allows token swaps, liquidity additions, and removals using Test-Pi.

Users access these features through the Pi Wallet interface, which links to Testnet activity while keeping Mainnet separate.

The Pi Core Team said the goal is to let developers build their own interfaces on top of these protocol-level tools. Pioneers, the project’s global community members, can also test how decentralized exchange systems operate. This learning stage is meant to increase familiarity with DeFi processes before real Pi is used.

The Pi Network X account stated that the launch provides a “live environment” for both developers and users. Because all Testnet tokens hold no Mainnet value, participants can try out strategies without financial risk. The Mainnet will continue to restrict these functions until after the testing period.

Dr. Chengdiao Fan, Pi Network founder, announced the rollout live during TOKEN2049. She said Testnet is the best way to refine the system before enabling DeFi with real assets.

Token Creation Expands Pi’s Development Tools

For DEX and AMM features to work, token creation is essential. Pi Network now allows developers to mint test tokens directly on the Testnet blockchain. These assets can be used to simulate liquidity pools or app integrations, though they remain invalid outside Testnet.

The team confirmed that token creation on Mainnet will have stricter requirements. Dr. Fan explained that the rules will be aimed at utility-based projects rather than empty speculation. The focus, she added, is to support real apps, services, and system functions in the Pi ecosystem.

The network also stressed that this move sets Pi apart from memecoins. While meme-based assets often rely on community hype, Pi wants builders to attach tokens to practical use cases. That direction is meant to align incentives with long-term adoption.

With tens of millions of verified Pioneers through Pi’s KYC system, developers already have a testing audience. Combined with Pi Wallet, .pi domains, and the Pi Ad Network, the ecosystem provides tools to deploy and manage projects effectively.

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