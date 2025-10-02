Story Ecosystem Project Poseidon Releases Lightweight White Paper to Create a Decentralized AI Data Marketplace

PANews reported on October 2nd that Poseidon, a decentralized full-stack AI data layer, released a lightweight white paper, announcing its commitment to building a full-stack supply and demand infrastructure for AI training data. Through subnets and a modular data pipeline, global data providers can securely provide copyright-compliant AI training data through Poseidon. All data will be registered as programmable IP assets on the Story Chain, enabling copyright traceability. A supporting incentive mechanism will also be implemented to benefit data contributors.

Poseidon aims to address the scarcity and long-tail nature of AI data and promote open and sustainable AI development. The project has already launched the Poseidon app and, within two weeks, collected over 30,000 hours of audio data contributed by users worldwide. The project also secured $15 million in seed funding led by a16z Crypto.