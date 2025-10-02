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The post Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Raises $19M in Equity to Expand XRP Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has stepped up its digital treasury goals with a fresh capital raise aimed at expanding its XRP holdings. The move signals growing corporate interest in the token. VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise In a recent press release, VivoPower International PLC announced it had closed a $19 million equity offering. This was completed by issuing common shares at $6.05 each, a premium above its last closing price. The company noted the raise builds on its earlier Regulation S offering. Proceeds from the deal are earmarked for treasury expansion, with the altcoin at the center of this strategy. The offering was executed under a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration and accompanied by a final prospectus.  The new funds follow VivoPower’s mining subsidiary plans. They had announced Caret Digital would scale up operations by acquiring new rigs and converting mined assets directly into XRP. This approach secures the token at favorable rates while reinforcing its role in the company’s long-term financial framework. The company has publicly stated that it now focuses on accumulating XRP as part of its treasury model. This strategy helps increase both liquidity and the use of its ledger. The firm sees this approach as a component of its sustainability mission. Building on its previous moves, the firm partnered with Doppler Finance to deploy $30 million in the token through treasury yield programs. The joint venture, which could grow to $200 million, is intended to test institutional-grade tactics. XRP Treasury Expansion Gains Momentum Beyond VivoPower, several other players are accelerating their exposure to the token. Trump-linked Thumzup Media recently confirmed that the company authorized new allocations into XRP and other tokens as part of its ambition to build one of the largest corporate crypto treasuries. In Asia, Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi disclosed it had… The post Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Raises $19M in Equity to Expand XRP Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has stepped up its digital treasury goals with a fresh capital raise aimed at expanding its XRP holdings. The move signals growing corporate interest in the token. VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise In a recent press release, VivoPower International PLC announced it had closed a $19 million equity offering. This was completed by issuing common shares at $6.05 each, a premium above its last closing price. The company noted the raise builds on its earlier Regulation S offering. Proceeds from the deal are earmarked for treasury expansion, with the altcoin at the center of this strategy. The offering was executed under a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration and accompanied by a final prospectus.  The new funds follow VivoPower’s mining subsidiary plans. They had announced Caret Digital would scale up operations by acquiring new rigs and converting mined assets directly into XRP. This approach secures the token at favorable rates while reinforcing its role in the company’s long-term financial framework. The company has publicly stated that it now focuses on accumulating XRP as part of its treasury model. This strategy helps increase both liquidity and the use of its ledger. The firm sees this approach as a component of its sustainability mission. Building on its previous moves, the firm partnered with Doppler Finance to deploy $30 million in the token through treasury yield programs. The joint venture, which could grow to $200 million, is intended to test institutional-grade tactics. XRP Treasury Expansion Gains Momentum Beyond VivoPower, several other players are accelerating their exposure to the token. Trump-linked Thumzup Media recently confirmed that the company authorized new allocations into XRP and other tokens as part of its ambition to build one of the largest corporate crypto treasuries. In Asia, Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi disclosed it had…

Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Raises $19M in Equity to Expand XRP Treasury Holdings

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:59
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has stepped up its digital treasury goals with a fresh capital raise aimed at expanding its XRP holdings. The move signals growing corporate interest in the token.

VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise

In a recent press release, VivoPower International PLC announced it had closed a $19 million equity offering. This was completed by issuing common shares at $6.05 each, a premium above its last closing price. The company noted the raise builds on its earlier Regulation S offering.

Proceeds from the deal are earmarked for treasury expansion, with the altcoin at the center of this strategy. The offering was executed under a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration and accompanied by a final prospectus. 

The new funds follow VivoPower’s mining subsidiary plans. They had announced Caret Digital would scale up operations by acquiring new rigs and converting mined assets directly into XRP. This approach secures the token at favorable rates while reinforcing its role in the company’s long-term financial framework.

The company has publicly stated that it now focuses on accumulating XRP as part of its treasury model. This strategy helps increase both liquidity and the use of its ledger. The firm sees this approach as a component of its sustainability mission.

Building on its previous moves, the firm partnered with Doppler Finance to deploy $30 million in the token through treasury yield programs. The joint venture, which could grow to $200 million, is intended to test institutional-grade tactics.

XRP Treasury Expansion Gains Momentum

Beyond VivoPower, several other players are accelerating their exposure to the token. Trump-linked Thumzup Media recently confirmed that the company authorized new allocations into XRP and other tokens as part of its ambition to build one of the largest corporate crypto treasuries.

In Asia, Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi disclosed it had approved a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP purchase. In keeping with its collaboration with SBI, the investment seeks to boost Gumi’s authority in the financial services space.

Insider activity has also gained attention in the crypto space. An executive with strong industry ties made a move that has set off rumours of a big development coming.  In a single transaction, the French finance insider bought 17.5 million XRP, worth almost $49 million.  According to experts, these significant purchases by well-connected insiders show faith in the token’s long-term viability.

In light of these developments, VivoPower’s equity raise is the latest sign of momentum building across the altcoin’s treasury companies.

Source: https://coingape.com/just-in-nasdaq-listed-vivopower-raises-19m-in-equity-to-expand-xrp-treasury-holdings/

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